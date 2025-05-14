Mission Impossible: When to watch Tom Cruise film in India? Details here

Tom Cruise is arriving in Indian theaters sooner than anticipated with his final mission. The eighth installment in the popular action series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is ready to be released in India on May 17, 2025, days ahead of its scheduled worldwide premiere, according to a statement from Paramount Pictures India.

However, the studio took the calculated decision to bump up the Indian release date in response to strong fan demand and high anticipation. The studio wrote sharing the update on Instagram, “#MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning now releases early in India. New date – 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

On May 14, 2025, Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mission Impossible: When to watch Tom Cruise’s film in India?

Release date- May 17, 2025 (theatres)

Languages- English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Mission Impossible: Advance booking

The final chapter of this cult action franchise has had an incredible response in terms of ticket sales ahead of its Indian premiere. In India, advance bookings for the final installment of the Mission Impossible film series have been extremely well received.

According to Pinkvilla, on its first day of release, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning sold 7,800 tickets at two of the top movie theater chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis. So far, 11,000 tickets have been sold for the film's opening weekend. It is anticipated that pre-sales will experience a significant increase in bookings during the next two days. Few shows are even scheduled as early as 6 AM, and they are filling up fast.

All about the 'Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning'?

The picture, which has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie since Rogue Nation, will see Cruise reprising his role as the unstoppable super-spy Ethan Hunt. This chapter continues Hunt's race against a sentient AI known as "the Entity," a rogue entity that has the ability to bring about a worldwide disaster, and begins up immediately after 2023's Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning.

The 7th movie concluded on a huge cliffhanger in Venice when Ethan's close comrade Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), a former MI6 agent, is killed by assassin Gabriel (Esai Morales). Ethan is profoundly affected by her passing and now seeks revenge while attempting to prevent Gabriel and the Entity from wreaking havoc. After production and plot modifications, the eighth film—originally slated as Dead Reckoning: Parts 1 and 2—was retitled "The Final Reckoning."

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny, and Greg Tarzan Davis are among the film's many other notable cast members, in addition to Cruise.