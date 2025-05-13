Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note to Indian soldiers, sparks online backlash

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared an emotional message for Indian soldiers on social media on Tuesday morning, drawing strong and mixed reactions from netizens. Her tribute came days after the recent India-Pakistan conflict and coincided with Mother’s Day, blending national pride with a tribute to the mothers of uniformed soldiers.

The actor praised the armed forces's efforts to protect the nation. She praised their mothers for producing such warriors and referred to them as the country's guards. 26 civilians lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025. The terror attack heightened the tensions between the two nations. However, a ceasefire agreement was reached on May 10.

Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt note to Indian soldiers

Alia Bhatt wrote, “The last few nights have felt... different. There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days we've felt that stillness. That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table. We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger. While most of us are tuckered into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives. And that reality... it does something to you. Because you realise this isn't just bravery. It's a sacrifice.”

She continued by discussing Mother's Day, the moms of these uniformed soldiers, and the soldiers that India lost. Alia added, “We mourn the lives that have been lost, soldiers who will never come home, whose names are now etched in the soul of this country. May their families find strength in the nation's gratitude. So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace. And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears. Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind.”

Angry social media reactions on Alia Bhatt emotional note for Indian soldiers

Despite the emotional tone of the post, Bhatt’s message was met with criticism from many users who accused her of using the moment for image-building, particularly ahead of her debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

“Great work by the PR team. Image building for Cannes. Groundbreaking move," wrote a user.

TV presenter Ridhima Bhatnagar commented, “Woken up a week later.”

Some questioned her silence during the height of the India-Pakistan conflict. “You failed to stand with the country during tough times. This post is just a cover-up now!” wrote one user.

“When the media hyped about you all people keeping quiet, then you realised to express the support for your country,” commented another user.

“Too early to speak up,” a social media user wrote in apparent sarcasm.

Another user wrote, “Anyone can make big statements while sitting in luxury. If you’re made to stand at the border even for an hour, you won’t be able to bear it. Keep the acting limited to movies.”

“Why can't you guys post anything against Pakistan because you may lose your fan base,” another commented.

“The post is yours, but the words are from your PR. No specification of the country who supports terrorist openly,” wrote another user.

Alia Bhatt wrote a note for Indian soldiers amid Ind vs Pak war: Overview

On April 22, a terrorist attack in the Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Jammu-Kashmir, killed 26 civilians, with the majority of them being tourists. Under the code name "Operation Sindoor", India launched military action against Pakistan targeting multiple places inside the country. The two nations later reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

Soni Razdan, a renowned actor and half Kashmiri Pandit and Alia's mother, was recently trolled on social media for posting a peace petition that she asked people to sign in order to end the war-like situation between two countries.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen walking on the red carpet for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the first time this month.