Sitaare Zameen Par trailer out: Check release date, cast, & what to expect

Nearly 18 years after the release of Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan returns with Sitaare Zameen Par. While not a direct sequel to the heart-warming story of a dyslexic child discovering his potential, the film’s title draws inspiration from the iconic movie.

The trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, was released on 13 May on the 'Aamir Khan Talkies' YouTube channel. The storyline follows Gulshan, a disgraced basketball coach played by Khan, who is ordered by a court to train a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Initially resistant, Gulshan embarks on an unexpected journey of personal growth as he works with his team of passionate but unconventional players.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Cast and crew

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna, best known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and features an ensemble cast including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, and Brijendra Kala.

What to expect in Sitaare Zameen Par

Set in New Delhi, the movie follows Gulshan’s struggles as he tries to manage a team of diverse players. From bureaucratic hurdles to personal clashes, Gulshan faces numerous challenges. His true test begins when he starts to understand that each player—facing their own battles—possesses strengths invisible to others.

Sitaare Zameen Par release date

Packed with emotional drama and a heart-warming storyline, Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, is scheduled to release in theatres on 20 June 2025.