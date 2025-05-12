Rakesh Poojary, Kannada TV actor and comedian, dies at 34 of heart attack

Rakesh Poojary, the Comedy Khiladigalu 3 winner and a Kannada and Tulu actor, died on Sunday late night after a heart attack. Tragically, the 34-year-old actor passed away in the Udupi area during a mehendi ceremony.

Rakesh passed out late last night, according to an article in India Today. In addition to posting a birthday greeting for his sister, the TV personality also shared a narrative from the mehendi event on Instagram. These two recent Instagram tales have gone viral as his last posts.

The Deccan Herald reported that Rakesh passed out while chatting with his friends at their home in Miyar. Shortly after collapsing, he was taken to a hospital, but they pronounced him dead.

Fans, colleagues in the industry, and a number of actors have been sending condolences since word of Poojar's death news. The actor's hometown will host his last ceremonies.

The Kannada cinema and television industry has been rocked by the news of Rakesh's premature demise. Actor Pruthvi Aambar reacted to the news of his demise and commented on his X account, “Always with a pure sweet hearted smile , ever loving, and extremely talented artist , you will always remain in our heart , deeply saddened , Rakesh we miss you!”

A judge from Comedy Khiladigalu, Rakshitha wrote on social media, “The ever-smiling Rakesha…my fav Rakesha..the sweetest kindest loving person… Namma Rakesha…will miss you mange.”

Actor Shivraj KR Pete wrote on his Instagram, “How do we pray for peace for a soul that brought smiles to so many hearts?”.

All about Rakesh Poojary

Rakesh Poojary, fondly known as Vishwaroop, was from Karkala, Udippi. His victory in the season 3 of comedic Khiladigalu, a comedic reality show, made him well-known in the Kannada television industry. Additionally, Poojary starred in a number of well-known Kannada and Tulu films, including Petkammi, Pailwan, Ammer Police, and Itu Entha Lokavayya.

Rakesh Poojary, who has appeared in serials and reality television, had aspirations of playing movie roles. His mother and younger sister survive him. After winning the show in 2020, Rakesh became well-known throughout Karnataka.

After appearing on the Tulu reality show Kadale Bajil, the actor became well-known in 2014. Rakesh also starred in a few Tulu and Kannada films, including Umil and Ammer Police. Rakesh was also active in the theatrical industry and starred in a number of reality shows in Karnataka.