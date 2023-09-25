The Expendables 4 Box Office Collection: The movie fails to perform

The Expendables 4 failed to make a positive impact at the box office and collected just $8.3 million on its first weekend. This makes the worst opening for any Jason Statham-fronted franchise.

This movie made the lowest weekend collection in 2023 by any North American box office.

The movie was directed by Scott Waugh and is the fourth part of the Expendables series, it was one of the most anticipated movies and has now received poor reviews from critics across the globe. The expectation from the movie was quite low already due to low promotions, but the movie shocked everyone with extremely low footfall.

The movie released its fourth part after 9 years as The Expendables 3 sequel. It was bested by Michael Chaves directed "The Nun 2," which continues to do good at the box office.

The movie was financed by Millenium, released in 3400 theatres and estimated to collect $32.3 million on its weekend, however, the movie failed at the box office drastically.

The Expendables 4 was expected to do well in China, considering it’s one of the leading markets for the franchise. However, there too, the film is not up to the mark, with just $20.8 million coming in so far.

The Expendables 3 had twice the earnings at the box office, which grossed around 15.8 million and ended up collecting around $214 million at the box office. The first three parts of the Expendables series collected an impressive $800 million at the global box office.

The movie didn't impress Indian viewers as well and collected only Rs 2.88 crore in the first three days.

When was The Expendables 4 released?

The Expendables 4 hit theatres on September 22, 2024.