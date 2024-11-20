Kanguva box office collection day 6: Suriya's film earns Rs 60 crore

One of the year's most eagerly awaited releases was Suriya's Kanguva. However, when the movie was released, it received mixed reviews from critics, and the movie has not performed so well at the box office across the country.

According to the most recent box office collection from Sacnilk.com, the movie made Rs 2.9 crore on its sixth day of release. On November 14, Kanguva was released in theatres.

Kanguva: About the Box office collection

According to the most recent box office data, Kanguva's Monday collection had declined. Kanguva has already crossed Rs 59.65 crore rupees. On its first day in India, it made Rs 24 crore in all languages. On the second day, the movie made about Rs 5.54 crore.

Kanguva made Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday after earning Rs 9.85 crore on the third day. With Rs 3.15 crore, day five saw a decline. On Tuesday, the movie's entire Tamil occupancy rate was 11.90 per cent.

Even though the movie managed to do well on its first day, the subsequent days were a disappointment for the makers, with the collections going down every other day. With a budget of Rs 350 crore, the film is staring at a heavy loss at the box office.

Actor’s statement on the film, Kanguva

In an interview with PTI prior to Kanguva's release, Suriya stated that he had finally been able to achieve something comparable to Hollywood epics like Braveheart and The Lord of the Rings with this movie. He stated, “We have loved films like 'Braveheart', 'Lord of the Rings', 'Game of Thrones' or 'Apocalypto'. We have been mesmerized by them and watched them multiple times.”

“The thought was ‘When are we going to do such films?’ Siva came up with this idea of what if we go back a few 100 years... What would happen if our people lived such life and had a complex situation? Let's picture that and that's how the whole thing came about,” he added.

Kanguva: Movie talk

Produced by Pramod Uppalapati, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and K E Gnanavel Raja, Kanguva has an estimated budget of approximately Rs 350 crore. In addition to Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani have acted in the film.

The movie compares the fight of a bounty hunter in the present to that of a tribal warrior who fought to prevent the colonisation of his people. Bobby portrays a warrior like Kanguva, while Disha also plays a bounty hunter. The film is set in two timelines, 1070 and 2024.

Karthi also makes two cameos in the movie, one as Commander Ryan and the other as Rathaangasan. On November 14, Kanguva was released in theatres across the globe in IMAX, 3D, and standard formats.