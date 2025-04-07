Blockbuster Tuesdays: PVR INOX to offer tickets from Rs 99 from April 8

PVR INOX, India’s largest cinema exhibitor, will launch ‘Blockbuster Tuesdays’, a weekly offer across 300 cinemas in India with ticket prices starting at Rs 99 or Rs 149 every Tuesday from April 8, it said in its release.

However, due to government-mandated pricing regulations in certain South Indian states, a different pricing structure might apply in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, the release stated. This offer will be available for all films and genres in several formats, like IMAX, 3D, 4DX, and ScreenX, among others. Additionally, the cinema exhibitor will also offer exclusive food and beverage deals on Tuesdays.

“Blockbuster Tuesdays is a bold, industry-wide initiative that reflects our deep commitment to making cinema more accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” said Kamal Gianchandani, chief, business planning and strategy, PVR INOX, in a statement. “With an exciting line-up of upcoming films, we wanted to create a celebration that brings the magic of movie-going to the forefront. This summer, we’re rolling out attractive mid-week prices to add an extra spark of excitement for moviegoers. It’s our way of reminding the world just how thrilling it is to experience stories on the big screen. Blockbuster Tuesdays is a forward-looking step towards shaping a more vibrant future for theatrical exhibition in India.”