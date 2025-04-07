Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman's movie crosses 100 crore mark
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandhanna starrer Sikandar has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after 8 days. The movie was released in theatres on March 30, 2025 and has received mixed responseSonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Salman Khan starrer Sikandar surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office on Sunday. The movie was originally released on March 30 on the occasion of Eid.
According to industry tracker sacnilk, the movie did a business of Rs 4.50 crores on Sunday, seeing a growth of 14.29 percent taking the total collection to Rs 102.25 crores after nine days of its release.
Sikandar box office day 8
On day 9, Sikandar movie minted Rs 0.84 crore (at the time of writing), this number is surely going to surge by the end of the day.
However, after Eid, the movie experienced a significant decline in footfall. Despite making more than 55 crore in its opening two days, the movie earned only Rs 90.25 crore by the end of the first week domestically.
It showed slight growth over the weekend when it minted Rs 4 crore and 4.5 crore on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively.
Sikandar day-wise collection
- Week 1 Collection ₹ 90.25 Cr
- Day 6 ₹ 3.5 Cr
- Day 7 ₹ 4 Cr
- Day 8 ₹ 4.84 Cr * rough data
- Day 9 ₹ 0.84 Cr (at the time of writing)
- Total ₹ 103.43 Cr
Sikandar worldwide box office collection
After joining the 100 Crore club in India, the Salman Khan movie is inches away from making 200 crore in the worldwide box office collections. Producers Naidadwala and Grandson dropped an Instagram post celebrating Sikandar’s success.
About Sikandar movie
Sikandar is a Hindi-language action drama movie directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor in vital roles.
Made with a budget of Rs 200 crore, the movie was released in theatres on March 30, 2025. The running time for the movie is 136 minutes.