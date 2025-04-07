Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman's movie crosses 100 crore mark

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office on Sunday. The movie was originally released on March 30 on the occasion of Eid.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Made with a budget of Rs 200 crore marked the first collaboration ofand Rashmika Mandanna.

According to industry tracker sacnilk, the movie did a business of Rs 4.50 crores on Sunday, seeing a growth of 14.29 percent taking the total collection to Rs 102.25 crores after nine days of its release.

Sikandar box office day 8

On day 9, Sikandar movie minted Rs 0.84 crore (at the time of writing), this number is surely going to surge by the end of the day.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan announces 'Andaz Apna Apna' re-release in theaters, check date The A.R. Murugadoss film started strong at the box office with Rs 26 crore domestically and made Rs 29 crore on Eid, which is the highest single-day collection for the movie.

However, after Eid, the movie experienced a significant decline in footfall. Despite making more than 55 crore in its opening two days, the movie earned only Rs 90.25 crore by the end of the first week domestically.

It showed slight growth over the weekend when it minted Rs 4 crore and 4.5 crore on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively.

Sikandar day-wise collection

Week 1 Collection ₹ 90.25 Cr

₹ 90.25 Cr Day 6 ₹ 3.5 Cr

₹ 3.5 Cr Day 7 ₹ 4 Cr

₹ 4 Cr Day 8 ₹ 4.84 Cr * rough data

₹ 4.84 Cr * rough data Day 9 ₹ 0.84 Cr (at the time of writing)

₹ 0.84 Cr (at the time of writing) Total ₹ 103.43 Cr

Sikandar worldwide box office collection

After joining the 100 Crore club in India, the Salman Khan movie is inches away from making 200 crore in the worldwide box office collections. Producers Naidadwala and Grandson dropped an Instagram post celebrating Sikandar’s success.

About Sikandar movie

Sikandar is a Hindi-language action drama movie directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor in vital roles.

Made with a budget of Rs 200 crore, the movie was released in theatres on March 30, 2025. The running time for the movie is 136 minutes.