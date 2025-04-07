Home / Entertainment / Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman's movie crosses 100 crore mark

Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman's movie crosses 100 crore mark

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandhanna starrer Sikandar has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after 8 days. The movie was released in theatres on March 30, 2025 and has received mixed response

Salman Khan's Sikandar
Salman Khan's Sikandar
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Salman Khan starrer Sikandar surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office on Sunday. The movie was originally released on March 30 on the occasion of Eid.
 
Made with a budget of Rs 200 crore marked the first collaboration of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.
 
According to industry tracker sacnilk, the movie did a business of Rs 4.50 crores on Sunday, seeing a growth of 14.29 percent taking the total collection to Rs 102.25 crores after nine days of its release.

Sikandar box office day 8

On day 9, Sikandar movie minted Rs 0.84 crore (at the time of writing), this number is surely going to surge by the end of the day. 
 
The A.R. Murugadoss film started strong at the box office with Rs 26 crore domestically and made Rs 29 crore on Eid, which is the highest single-day collection for the movie.   ALSO READ: Salman Khan announces 'Andaz Apna Apna' re-release in theaters, check date
 
However, after Eid, the movie experienced a significant decline in footfall. Despite making more than 55 crore in its opening two days, the movie earned only Rs 90.25 crore by the end of the first week domestically. 

Also Read

Salman Khan announces 'Andaz Apna Apna' re-release in theaters, check date

'It's all up to God': Salman Khan on gangster Bishnoi's death threats

Sikandar advance bookings: Salman film starts slow but poised for big surge

IPL 2025 grand opening ceremony: Check full celebrity performers' list here

'Sikandar Naache' out now: Salman and Rashmika set the dance floor on fire

 
It showed slight growth over the weekend when it minted Rs 4 crore and 4.5 crore on Saturdays and Sundays, respectively.

Sikandar day-wise collection

  • Week 1 Collection ₹ 90.25 Cr
  • Day 6 ₹ 3.5 Cr
  • Day 7 ₹ 4 Cr
  • Day 8 ₹ 4.84 Cr * rough data
  • Day 9 ₹ 0.84 Cr (at the time of writing)
  • Total ₹ 103.43 Cr

Sikandar worldwide box office collection

After joining the 100 Crore club in India, the Salman Khan movie is inches away from making 200 crore in the worldwide box office collections. Producers Naidadwala and Grandson dropped an Instagram post celebrating Sikandar’s success.

About Sikandar movie

Sikandar is a Hindi-language action drama movie directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor in vital roles. 
 
Made with a budget of Rs 200 crore, the movie was released in theatres on March 30, 2025. The running time for the movie is 136 minutes.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Round 2 for me,' Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer relapses after 7 years

The White Lotus Season 3 ending explained: Will there be season 4?

Indian Idol 15 winner: Who is Manasi Ghosh & how much prize money she won?

Writer of 'Laapataa Ladies' Goswami refutes allegations of plagiarism

OTT releases this week: Test to Adrishyam Season 2, check top 5 releases

Topics :Salman KhanIndian Box OfficeBest movies

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story