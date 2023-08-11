OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay's movie gets lukewarm response

OMG 2: Advance booking
What is the expected collection of OMG 2 on Day 1? Due to the same-day release of Gadar 2, the collection of OMG 2 may see a decline and will remain low on day 1. The movie is expected to collect 7 to 9 crore on its opening day, which is much lower as compared to Akshay Kumar's last movies, like Samrat Prithviraj which earned 10.70 crore rupees and Bachchan Pandey which collected 13.25 crore rupees on its opening day.
OMG 2: Twitter review Fans who watched the movie were thrilled with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance.
#OMG2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ( 4 Stars)#OMG2 is a GROUNDBREAKING Film based on a very pertinent topic of Sex Education. Director Amit Rai deals with the sensitive subject with utmost maturity without compromising with the entertainment quotient.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 11, 2023
Court Room Drama is thoroughly…
What is the budget of OMG 2?
Oh My God 2: Cast
- Akshay Kumar
- Yami Gautam
- Pankaj Tripathi
- Arun Govil
- Govind Namdev
- Fahim Fazli
- Shriidhar Dubey
- Naveen Singh