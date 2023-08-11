OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay's movie gets lukewarm response

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Oh My God 2 was released today, August 11. The movie clashed with another much anticipated movie, Gadar 2.

Despite releasing on the same date as Gadar 2, OMG2 succeeded in creating its space and leaving its mark on the audience.

However, initially, it looks like Gadar 2 is outperforming OMG2, but people who watched OMG 2 on the first day had a great experience.

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 has mostly received positive reviews from the audience. The impact of the clash could be easily seen on OMG 2 throughout the day. The movie overall did well on its first day and with word-of-mouth, the movie might gain momentum in the upcoming days.

On one hand, Gadar 2 is expected to earn around 35 to 40 crore on Day 1, while OMG 2 could remain around 7 to 9 lakhs on the first day of its release.

OMG 2: Advance booking

According to bollywoodreviewz.com, OMG 2 sold around 65,000 tickets through advance bookings to earn around 4 crore gross and 2.5 crore nett.

The first day number of OMG 2 is slightly better than Akshay Kumar's last movie Raksha Bandhan.

What is the expected collection of OMG 2 on Day 1? Due to the same-day release of Gadar 2, the collection of OMG 2 may see a decline and will remain low on day 1. The movie is expected to collect 7 to 9 crore on its opening day, which is much lower as compared to Akshay Kumar's last movies, like Samrat Prithviraj which earned 10.70 crore rupees and Bachchan Pandey which collected 13.25 crore rupees on its opening day.

OMG 2: Twitter review Fans who watched the movie were thrilled with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance.

A film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, wrote on Twitter and said the movie is groundbreaking.



#OMG2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ( 4 Stars)#OMG2 is a GROUNDBREAKING Film based on a very pertinent topic of Sex Education. Director Amit Rai deals with the sensitive subject with utmost maturity without compromising with the entertainment quotient.



Court Room Drama is thoroughly… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 11, 2023

Another user wrote, Dont Miss This One #OMG2Review You Will Cry For Sure So Emotional Nan ..

Impactful Content #OMG2

Another akshay fan wrote, “A Small Celebration of #OMG2 But with a Big Heart , Always with You for your support

@akshaykumar

sir ???? Brilliant Film with Strong & Bold message Full dose Of Entertainment A Must Watch Film

#OMG2Review #AkshayKumar”

What is the budget of OMG 2?

Oh My God 2 was made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore.

Oh My God 2: Cast

Here is the list of actors who played the key role in OMG 2: