Oscars 2024: Check the full nomination list, when and where to watch

Oscars 2024: The Oscars 2024 event will take place on March 11, 2024. The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Here is when and where to watch

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
The 96th Oscar Awards are scheduled to be held on March 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. 

Everyone is waiting to witness one of the biggest nights of Hollywood which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. He will host the prestigious ceremony for the fourth time. Oppenheimer received the most number of Oscars 2024 nominations under different categories including 'Best Film', 'Best Director', and 'Best Adapted Screenplay'.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2024?
The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 11 and it will start at 04:00 am IST. The live telecast of the event can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in India. 


Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Original Song
Flamin' Hot from Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken from Barbie
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner
Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Costume Design
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, David Crossman & Janty Yates
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers – Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Cinematography
El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

