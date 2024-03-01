Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Rihanna's 'massive' 12-foot luggage in Jamnagar

US-Barbados singer Rihanna has shown up in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremonies. She was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on Thursday night.

The R&B singer is in India, Jamnagar, in Gujarat to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivity. As per sources, she is getting paid an incredible amount to perform at the lavish occasion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Welcome to India Rihanna! Rihanna wore a black top and dark pants and had a pack. She appealed in long blonde curls and was encircled by members of her security and took a golf cart to the location. Rihanna will reportedly perform a medley of her songs at the ceremony.

Rihanna was clicked showing up in Jamnagar with her partner A$AP Rocky, but her 'luggage' showed up first and made headlines. She came with her team to Jamnagar where they got a warm greeting at the airport and welcomed with a traditional Gujarati dandiya dance and went with traditional desserts and beverages.

While the team is now here, arrangements also appear to be in full swing as huge luggage belonging to the star singer likewise made a massive entrance at the Jamnagar arrival terminal.

Shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, the video shows huge 12-foot boxes being shipped at the airport and it clearly didn't go unnoticed.

The star-studded Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding ceremonies Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukherjee, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, Ayan Mukherji, Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and more will be present at the wedding. Other significant personalities who are supposed to go to Anant's pre-wedding ceremonies are Bill Gates, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla and numerous cricketers and politicians. Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding ceremonies The pre-wedding ceremonies were initiated in Jamnagar on Thursday with an 'anna seva' that saw the couple and their families feed various locals. It included serving food to around 51,000 local villagers, and it is normal to go on for a few days.

Festivities will launch on Friday evening with an occasion named, 'An Evening in Everland.' Considering that Rihanna's last performance was at the 2023 Super Bowl when she was pregnant, fans are dazzled to see videos from the event.