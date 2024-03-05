Oscars 2024: Check the full nomination list, when and where to watch

The 96th Oscar Awards are scheduled to be held on March 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Everyone is waiting to witness one of the biggest nights of Hollywood which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. He will host the prestigious ceremony for the fourth time. Oppenheimer received the most number of Oscars 2024 nominations under different categories including 'Best Film', 'Best Director', and 'Best Adapted Screenplay'.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2024?

The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 11 and it will start at 04:00 am IST. The live telecast of the event can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Original Song

Flamin' Hot from Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken from Barbie

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, David Crossman & Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers – Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Cinematography

El Conde – Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar