OTT Movies And Web Series Releases in September 2023; all detail inside

Last few years have seen tremendous popularisation in OTT streaming platforms across the world, with people watching movies, documentaries and web series on their smartphones. The viewers have a variety of streaming platforms to choose from, including Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and Zee5, and many others, who provide the content by means of the internet to its audience. This has morphed into a huge challenge for the theatre-based cinema which is seeing its viewership dwindling with time.

The OTT platforms are geared to release fresh high-octane content in the coming weeks, going from delightful to exhilarating thrillers, action movies and romance. You are in for a treat of fascinating movies this September, whether you are arranging a sleepover with your companions or plan a solo. Snatch some popcorn, and a jug of refreshments to enjoy what promises to be a fun experience.

Upcoming OTT Movies And Web Series • Kengan Ashura- S2: 21st September 2023

Kengan Ashura is modified from the Japanese manga series which was written by Yabako Sandrovich and outlined by Daromeon. It stars Tatsuhisa Suzuki and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka in the main roles.

• Scissor Seven S4: 21st September 2023

Scissor Seven is a Chinese animated series made by He Xiaofeng. The show's plot line says, "The clumsy and broke Seven fails a crash course in professional killing and opens a barber shop on Chicken Island as a disguise. He then decides to become an assassin, and gets stuck in a power struggle between two rivalling factions while he tries to recover his lost memories''.

• Sex Education S4: 21st September 2023

Sex Education is one of the most widely praised and well-known teen shows on Netflix. Made by Laurie Nunn, it flaunts a big star cast like Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson and Ncuti Gatwa.

• Love Is Blind S5: 22nd September 2023

Created by Chris Coelen, Love is Blind is a new-age dating reality show, in which men and women fall in love and get engaged without meeting the person.

• The Great Indian Family

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in the main roles.

• Sukhee

Sukhee is a comedy film directed by Sonal Joshi in his directorial debut. It stars Shilpa Shetty in the lead role with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral. Sukhee is scheduled to release on 22 September 2023.

• Shibpur: 22nd September 2023

Under the direction of Arindam Bhattacharya and Arindam Singha Roy, this Bengali movie stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Insignia Mukherjee in the main roles.

• Spy Kids- Armageddon: 22nd September 2023

Spy kids is the fifth part in the Spy Kids franchise. It stars Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi in the main roles.

• How To Deal With A Heartbreak: 22nd September 2023

The plot of the film revolves around Mama Fe, a struggling writer who is going through an inability to write and is bored with life. It stars Gisela Ponce De Leon in the main role.

• Jaane Jaan: 21st September 2023

Sujoy Ghosh depends on the novel, The Dedication Of Suspect X. It is also Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut.

• Athidhi: 19th September 2023

Athidhi is an upcoming horror web series on Disney+ Hotstar. It features Venu Thottempudi, Bhadram, Ravi Varma, Chanakya, Gayathri, Avanthika Mishra, Aidit Gautam, Venkatesh Kakumanu and others in main roles.