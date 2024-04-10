OTT release this week: Here are the top 6 movies, series to watch at home

Several movies and shows are released on different OTT platforms every week, including JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video , Zee5, and others, which has drastically shifted the watching experience. Viewers can watch their favourite content with just one click at any time and anywhere.

The OTT platform has allowed viewers to watch quality content from across the world in regional languages. We have curated a list of web series and movies released on different OTT platforms this week.

Amar Singh Chamkila

It is a biography of Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. Imtiaz Ali directed the movie, which portrays the life of Chamkila, who rose to fame in the music industry through his controversial songs and infuriated audiences and was assassinated early in life. The movie will be released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

Gaami





ALSO READ: Top 5 upcoming movies in April 2024 to watch in theatres, check list here Vidyadhar Kagita directed Gaami, the story of Aghora, who embarks on a mission in the Himalayas to find a cure for his fear of touch. The Telugu-language epic drama movie features Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, Abhinaya, Harika Pedda, and Mohammad Samad in key roles. The movie will be released on April 12 on Zee5.

Stolen

Stolen is an upcoming Swedish drama movie directed by Elle Márjá Eira. This is her first directorial movie, which is based on a 2021 novel of the same name by Ann-Helén Laestadius. It is an intense thriller drama movie that follows a young woman from Sweden's Sami community tracking down a killer to settle a personal store. The movie will be released on April 12 on Netflix.

Fallout

Fallout is an American post-apocalyptic drama TV series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The movie is based on a role-playing video game franchise developed by Interplay Entertainment and now owned by Bethesda Softworks. It stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins in key roles. The series will be released on Amazon Prime on April 12, 2024.

What Jennifer Did

What Jennifer Did is a movie revolving around Jennifer Pan, who calls the police to report a home invasion and consequently becomes the case's main subject, making it a complicated criminal case. The documentary series dives deeper into the case making it the national headlines by using witness and interrogations footage. The movie was released on Netflix on April 10.

Premalu

Premalu is an Indian Malayalam-language romantic comedy-drama movie written and directed by Girish A. D., featuring Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. The cast also includes Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran and Mathew Thomas. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 3 crore and minted over Rs 100 crore. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 12.