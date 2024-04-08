Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Remarkable film journey of the Telugu superstar

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is known for his excellent acting and vigorous dance moves. He is known by the nicknames "Stylish Star" and "Icon Star,” he's a recipient of renowned awards including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. He's also known for his commitment, changing his body for various roles.

Alongside the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry, he has been recorded in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014. As the actor turns 42 today on Monday, April 8, 2024, he has also completed two successful decades in the Indian film industry and recently unveiled his wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds, Dubai.

Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Personal life

Allu Arjun was born on 8 April 1982 in a Telugu family to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala in Chennai. His paternal grandfather was the prominent movie comedian Allu Ramalingaiah who appeared in more than 1000 movies.

Their native region is Palakollu of West Godavari region, Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun experienced childhood in Chennai before their family moved to Hyderabad in his 20s.

He is the second of three children. His senior sibling Venkatesh is a businessman while his younger sibling Sirish is also an actor. His paternal aunt is Surekha Konidela, the spouse of actor Chiranjeevi. He is the first cousin of actor Ram Charan.

Happy 42nd birthday Allu Arjun: Career Growth

What also characterises Allu Arjun is his staunch dedication and his willingness to try different things with assorted roles. From depicting a heartfelt lover boy to trying serious and complex characters, he has displayed striking flexibility all through his career.

Movies like Parugu, Julayi, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, S/O Satyamurthy and Pushpa: The Rise are a testimony to his acting ability and his capacity to engage crowds across various classes. Lately, he has shown an aspiration to push limits and conquer new horizons.

In this way, it's no big surprise he has bagged various awards, including a National Film Award, six Filmfare Awards, and three Nandi Awards. Yet, he was evident that foraying into the Hindi film industry would have to wait till he was truly comfortable. In any case, with Pushpa previously breaking records with its Hindi variant, it seems as though he doesn't have to do a Hindi film to catch the North Indian market.

Allu Arjun: Upcoming Projects 2024

After the huge blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 (2021), Allu Arjun is set to appear in the sequel named ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ under the direction and written by Sukumar.

One more exceptionally anticipated movie of Allu Arjun is 'ICON', directed by Venu Sriram.

Allu Arjun is reportedly set to star in a high end project produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and directed by Koratala Siva.

He has likewise declared a project produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Allu Arjun is also lined up to work with director Sukumar again for AA23: Euphoria.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun is set to team up with director Atlee for a pan-India project, denoting their first venture together.

One more upcoming film for Allu Arjun is a collaboration with director Trivikram.