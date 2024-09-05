Venice Film Fest 2024: 'Joker Folie a Deux' gets 11-mins standing ovation

At the 81st Venice International Film Festival, Todd Phillips' musical psychological thriller, 'Joker: Folie a Deux' received an 11-minute standing ovation. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. In any case, the first reviews don't appear to be fascinating. According to reports, the theatre's audience erupted with cheers and applause, especially for praising Gaga's performance in the musical thriller. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Joker receives standing ovation Joaquin, Lady Gaga and Todd were praised by an enthusiastic theatre crowd at the Sala Grande, getting an extraordinary 10.5-minute standing ovation, according to news agency ANI. According to the report, the audience occasionally erupted in yells of "Ga-ga, Ga-ga, Ga-ga!" throughout the ovation. During breaks in the serenades, others shouted, "Gaga, we love you!". The singer-actor thanked the fans and gave them kisses.

Unlimited praise for Joker 2

Even though the movie got a lot of standing ovations, no one thought it was “good.” Hollywood Journalist wrote in its review of the film: 'Gaga is a compelling live-wire presence'. However, the movie is referred to as "dour" and "desperately needs" the songs of the main characters to regularly intervene.

Phoenix's performance was criticised in the Guardian review as "as single-note as before though certainly as forceful and his screen presence is potent," it added.

More From This Section

"Boring, flat, and such a criminal waste of Lady Gaga that we should demand a public hearing," Indie Wire said of it. It was dubbed "an overly cautious sequel" and "desperate-to-be-darkly-irreverent but actually rather clunky and earthbound musical sequel" in a review published by Variety.

Joker: About the film

The first Joker was a huge achievement, both critically and commercially and was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Original Score for Hildur Gudnadottir. It turned into the highest earning R-rated movie ever.

Joaquin reprises his role as the Joker. Harry Lawty, Jacob Lofland, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener in the supporting cast. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the primary film. Joker: Folie a Deux will release on October 4.