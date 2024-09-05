Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart arrives on OTT just 21 days after release

Double iSmart, Puri Jagannadh's recent movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was released in theatres on August 15, and is now available on OTT with no announcements by the makers. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, and Ram Pothineni in the lead roles, the movie received an average response from the audience. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Puri Jagannadha's Double iSmart is an action thriller that managed to generate some buzz on the web before its release. However, it appears that the audience is disappointed with the film and has given it poor reviews.

Its underperformance at the box office has prompted its removal from the theatres even before the first weekend had concluded. The film has been dubbed a "disaster,” and it has left viewers surprised about Puri Jagannadh's filmmaking talent.

All about Double iSmart OTT release

The movie was released on Prime Video without any fanfare, with no one from the makers to producers announcing its arrival on OTT. In addition to Tamil, Malayalam, and Kananda, the film is available for streaming on the platform in its native Telugu language. The availability of the Hindi version remains to be determined.

The first part of the film was a huge success at the box office, despite criticism for its sexist themes; however, the sequel did not live up to the hype. Bani J, Ali and Sayaji Shinde played key roles in the film. Particularly, Ali's comedic track was criticised for hitting below the belt. The film also had nothing good to offer to the audience, with Mani Sharma's music also faring average.

Double iSmart OTT release: About the movie

Double iSmart finds iSmart Shankar (Ram) in trouble once more because Big Bull (Sanjay), a dying gangster, wants to transfer his memories in order to become immortal. For the uninitiated, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film iSmart Shankar, in which the titular character was put in a similar situation when the government first experimented on him.