OTT releases this week: Here are the top 5 movies, series to look out for

If you are a movie freak then you must be waiting for some good quality content on different OTT platforms. However, there is already an abundance of content available on such platforms, which you can watch anytime. Irrespective of your taste like drama, comedy, romance, thriller, or mystery, there is something for everyone on OTT platforms.

If you are waiting for such interesting movies to watch, then here are the best five movies to watch this week, which are available on platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix , Amazon Prime or Sony Liv.

The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4

The Aam Aadmi Family is again back with another season full of emotions, laughs, and entertainment. The movie tells the story of a middle-class family with relatable characters perfectly portrayed by the cast. The story deals with the everyday issues of a common family. The series features Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, and Chandan Anand.

The series is helmed by Himali Shah and it is produced by The Viral Fever.

Release Date: November 24, 2023

Where to watch: Zee5

Squid Game: The Challenge Popular Korean Drama Squid Game is a reality show where contestants play different games to win a cash prize of USD 4.56 million (around 38 crores) - the highest ever in any reality television show. The Korean series shows a gaming format similar to the series Sans Killing, and the contestants will have to play a series of games testing their limits. The show again shows some daunting challenges to win the life-changing cash prize.

Release Date: November 22, 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Last Call for Istanbul This is a romantic drama movie directed by Gonenc Uyanik and the movie is written by Nuran Evren Sit. Kıvanç plays the key character of Mehmet who meets Serin at the airport while travelling to New York from Istanbul. Their chance meeting gets interesting when they decide to live together in NYC without attaching strings. The movie has secrets that lead to love, mystery, and betrayal.

Release Date: November 24, 2023. Where to watch: Netflix The Village This is a Tamil-language horror series directed by Milind Rau and it is produced by BS Radhakrishnan under Studio Shakthi Productions. The key characters of the movie are Arya, George Maryan, Baby Aazhiya, John Kokken and Divya Pillai. The series has six episodes. The trailer of the movie was released on November 17, 2023, and has garnered over 1.7 crore views and 36K likes.

Release Date: November 24, 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video