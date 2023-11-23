Squid Game Season 2 Released: All details about 'The Challenge ' in India

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
More about Squid Game Season 2 The Season 1 of this South Korean thriller show was a massive hit and broke a few records. According to reports, the Squid Game Season 2 will show up in 10 weekly episodes, and this time 456 candidates will compete for an award of $4.56 million. Despite the speculations suggesting that many fascinating actors of Squid Game will be absent in the season 2, fans should be glad to hear that the main lead actor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Player 456 will return in the upcoming season.
Also Read: Nolan's Oppenheimer to be available on OTT: When and where to watch
In addition, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Gong Yoo, and Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha-joon) are likewise there for Squid Game Season 2 'The Challenge'.
Also Read: Nolan's Oppenheimer to be available on OTT: When and where to watch
In addition, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Gong Yoo, and Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha-joon) are likewise there for Squid Game Season 2 'The Challenge'.
Squid Game Season 2: The Episodes An overall of 10 episodes of Squid Game Season 2 will be released. As of now, five episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are there on Netflix India. As indicated by reports, other 4 episodes will be released on 29 November, and the last episode will be out on 6 December. Following episodes of Squid Game Season 2 have been dropped on Netflix.
Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light Episode 2: The Man With The Umbrella Episode 3: War Episode 4: Nowhere To Hide Episode 5: Trick or Treat.
Squid Game Season 2: Cast
Also Read: Koffee With Karan season 8, Episode 5: Varun-Siddharth appear on the show