Sara Tendulkar shares a post on Instagram about her deepfake photos on X

The daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a message on Instagram about her deepfake images on X. Sara clarified that she is not on X

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Sara Tendulkar

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
The cases of deepfake images and videos have gone up significantly over the last few days. It has become quite common nowadays to share deepfake images and videos of popular celebrities on the Internet. 

This time the daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, became a victim of deepfake images. There are plenty of fake accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, which has several deepfake images of Sara Tendulkar.

She took to Instagram to inform fans about fake accounts impersonating her on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she raised concerns over misuse of technology. She shared a story on her Instagram which reads, "Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality."

Also Read: New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

Sara posts further reads, "Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that’s based on trust and reality," she further added."

Sara, who is rumoured to be dating Indian opener Shubman Gill, a hint of which came from a Koffee with Karan season 8 episode when Karan asked Sara Ali Khan about her rumoured boyfriends. In response to that, Sara denied the rumours, saying that she was not the right Sara, hinting that he was in a relationship with Sachin's daughter.

Also Read: 'Deepfakes' a new threat to diverse society, says PM Narendra Modi

Sara Tendulkar is not the only celebrity who became a victim of deepfake technology. Earlier, a deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna went viral on the internet, while Katrina Kaif was another victim of this misleading technology when one of her images from the Tiger 3 set went viral in an inappropriate manner.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceSara tendulkarSachin TendulkarInstagram

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

