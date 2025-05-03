Panchayat season 4: Politics heats up Phulera as Pradhan-ji eyes election

Brace yourselves, folks — Phulera is back on the political map with Pradhan-ji gearing up for the electoral battle.

Prime Video on Saturday has dropped the first-look teaser of the much-awaited Season 4 of the Panchayat series. The fan favourite slice-of-life drama is all set to return on July 2, and yes, Sachiv-ji (Jitendra Kumar) is once again sandwiched between rural bureaucracy, quirky villagers, and emotional dilemmas — all while trying to survive what might be Phulera’s most dramatic election season yet.

Panchayat season 4: From Panchayat to Parliament?

The teaser, unveiled at the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, opens with a grand shot of Earth from space (yes, Phulera has officially gone global), before zooming into India — "the world's largest democracy" — and finally landing on its most loveable chaos capital: Phulera. The teaser promises a gripping election battle that pits Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav) against the ever-irritating Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), with their respective counterparts Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) making the stakes spicier than ever.

The caption on Prime Video’s Instagram summed it up with the perfect storm warning: “Phulera mein elections ki garma garmi shuru hone wali hai.”

Panchayat season 4: The gang’s all here (with more drama than ever)

The beloved ensemble cast returns, including Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha — alongside the show's heartbeat, Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek aka Sachiv-ji. Together, this cast has transformed the mundane into magic, and with elections now shaking things up, their loyalty and love will be tested in new, hilarious, and probably tear-jerking ways.

Let’s not forget Prahlad chacha, the ever-grounded Vikas, and of course, Rinki ki Mummy, the silent but powerful presence in all things dramatic and domestic. And yes, Rinki (Sanvikaa) might just play a key role in more than just romantic subplots this season.

Panchayat season 4: Five years of Phulera

Marking five years since the series first stole hearts in 2020, Season 4 promises to continue the journey of Abhishek — the accidental bureaucrat — who stumbled into Phulera looking for a stop-gap job and ended up knee-deep in community politics, buffalo shenanigans, and slow-brewing small-town romance. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, and penned by Chandan Kumar, the show has never shied away from mixing humour with heart. Produced by The Viral Fever, *Panchayat* continues to champion the slice-of-life genre with understated brilliance and a healthy dose of satire.

Panchayat season 4: What to expect?

Expect laughter, unexpected alliances, deep bonds, and perhaps a few tears (because let’s not pretend Season 2 didn’t break us a little). But above all, expect a warm reminder of why we fell in love with Phulera in the first place — a village that’s ordinary in the most extraordinary way.

So, set your reminders for July 2. The ballots may be fictional, but the hype is very real. Panchayat Season 4 is knocking — and it might just bring more than just election fever this time.