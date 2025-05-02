OTT releases this week: List of must-watch movies and shows to stream

As the weekend approaches, streaming platforms are turning up the heat with a fresh wave of gripping dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, and edge-of-the-seat thrillers. From star-studded premieres to hidden gems, there’s no shortage of good quality content waiting to be explored.

This week's binge-worthy roster of episodes and web series includes a variety of crime thrillers, family sagas, psychological dramas, and light-hearted comedies that are now available on popular over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Sonyliv, and more.

Top 5 OTT releases for this week: When and where to watch?

1. Bromance

Release Date: May 01, 2025

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Binu Pappu, Shyam Mohan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Melvin G.

Arun D. Bose wrote and directed the adventure-comedy film Bromance in Malayalam. The main focus of the story is the disappearance of Binto's older brother, Shinto (played by Mathew Thomas), who goes missing. At that point, Binto decides to work with his buddies to locate him. Are they going to locate him? Watch this humorous movie.

2. Costao

Release Date: May 01, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

Genre: Biography

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, Kishor Kumar Huli

One of the most anticipated biographies is this Zee5 original film, which is based on the life of customs officer, Costao Fernandes. The plot centres on Costao, the most courageous and truthful officer, as he uncovers a gold smuggling operation in Goa in the 1990s over overwhelming odds.

Additionally, he is charged with murder after unintentionally killing a well-known drug lord in self-defence. His career and personal life are on the line. Now, how is he going to release himself?

3. Kull: The Legacy of Raisingghs

Release Date: May 02, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, Arslan Goni, Amol Parashar, Gaurav Arora, Rahul Vohra, Ashish Bhatia

A classic family drama, The Legacy of Raisingghs is a perfect mash-up of high-level power struggles and conspiracies. In this series, Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar play three siblings who fight to maintain power following the patriarch's sudden death.

The story does not finish here, though; when the eldest son, who is illegitimate, steps in to assert his authority over this royal family, the plot takes a different course. It will be thrilling to see who will prevail in this power struggle.

4. Another Simple Favour

Release Date: April 30, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Cast: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Andrew Rannells, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, Bashir Salahuddin

The comedy-mystery film, 'Another Simple Favour' centres on Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively), two best friends who have turned into rivals. Stephanie sent Emily to prison five years ago.

When Emily returns, she asks Stephanie to be her maid of honour because she is getting married to a wealthy gentleman. Is Emily going to exact revenge, or has she moved on and forgotten everything? Discover the secrets by watching this film.

5. Black, White & Grey: Love Kills

Release Date: May 02, 2025

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Crime-Drama

Cast: Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Edward Sonnenblick, Anant Jog

The suspenseful crime-drama Black, White & Grey: Love Kills, which was directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalam, is based on the journalist Daniel Gary, and centres on a well-known case of serial killings in Motipur, which is close to Nagpur.

Four people were murdered in December 2020, and the accused's interview is expected to reveal the dark truths behind the killings. What is he going to disclose? Discover the plot by watching this compelling crime thriller.