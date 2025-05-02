HIT 3 box office collection Day 1: Nani scores franchise's biggest opener

The audience is enjoying the third instalment of the gripping crime and drama series of HIT. HIT: The third case, starring Nani, had an India net collection of Rs 18 crore on day 1, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

In contrast, the earlier instalment in the HIT franchise, HIT: The Second Case starring Adivi Sesh, managed an opening day collection of only ₹6.4 crore. For Nani, HIT: The First Case now stands as his second-biggest opener, following the success of Dasara, which raked in ₹23.2 crore on its debut day.

The movie, which was directed by Sailesh Kolanu, follows the previous two films and the Hindi version, which starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Adivi Sesh, Rao Ramesh, Nivetha Thomas, Brahmaji, and Srinidhi Shetty are also part of the cast. In addition, Nani is preparing for his next major project with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who has confirmed the actor's participation in his Mahabharata-based movie.

HIT: The Third Case Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the trade website, on its first day of release, HIT 3 brought in a net revenue of Rs 18.18 crore in India. The movie's occupancy rate was a solid 87.82%, with afternoon showings recording 92.37%. This marks the highest opening in the HIT franchise so far, with none of the previous films coming close to this figure.

Comparable to Dasara (2023), which brought in ₹23.2 crore on its first day, this is also one of Nani's biggest debuts. The movie outperformed Ante Sundaraniki (2022), Hi Nanna (2023), and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024), which had respective opening day receipts of ₹6.25 crore, ₹4.9 crore, and ₹9 crore.

Impressive occupancy rates were also recorded for the movie in Telugu-speaking areas. The morning and afternoon shows recorded 79% and 92% occupancy, respectively, while the overall occupancy rate for the day was 87.98%. Night and evening shows kept up the enthusiasm, with 88% and 91% occupancy, respectively. Compared to the prequel's average of 45%, these figures represent a notable increase.

HIT: The Third Case- About the film

In Sailesh's HIT 3, Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar, who solves a string of murders that use the same technique throughout the nation. There is more to the riddle of these murders than a serial killer on the run. In the movie, Prateik plays Alpha, while Srinidhi plays Mrudula. By the end of the movie, the scene for HIT: The Fourth Case was set thanks to cameos by a few of the franchise's classic characters.

Some viewers have criticised "HIT: The Third Case," an action thriller, for being violent. Nani returns to his well-liked role as Arjun Sarkar, a brutal police officer handling a murder trial. In contrast, Suriya plays a gritty character in "Retro," which combines drama and action. The film, which was directed by Kartik Subbaraj, examines issues of violence, love, and loyalty.