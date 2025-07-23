Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saiyaara box office Day 5: Movie races past 132 cr, beats Salman's Sikandar

Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' continues to shine at the box office. In just 5 days since its release, the film has earned Rs 132.25 crore, entering the club of top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025

Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is proving unstoppable at the box office. Released on July 18, the film has turned into a cultural phenomenon, smashing records and catapulting its lead debutants—Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—into overnight stardom. The romantic drama has now crossed the Rs 132 crore mark in just five days, outpacing the lifetime domestic earnings of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. 
 
The film’s box office trajectory has stunned trade experts. According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara is holding steady even on weekdays—a feat few films can claim. On Tuesday (Day 5), it clocked Rs 25 crore, outdoing its Monday earnings and even surpassing its opening day collection. 

Saiyaara box Daywise office collection

Saiyaara box office collection day 1- Rs 21.5 crore
Saiyaara box office collection day 2- Rs 26 crore
Saiyaara box office collection day 3- Rs 35.75 crore
Saiyaara box office collection day 5- Rs 25 crore 
 
Total 'Saiyaara' box office collection- Rs 132.25 crore.

Saiyaara box office collection ‘occupancy’ update 

Given that it is a weekday and the collections are even higher than on the first day of release, this is an incredible accomplishment. On Tuesday, Saiyaara's overall Hindi occupancy rate was 46.39%. The film has already overtaken the India lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar—and it’s done so in just five days since its release.
 
Saiyaara, the musical directed by Mohit Suri, is still making box office history and shows no signs of slowing down. It is among the top five highest-grossing pictures of the year since Tuesday's earnings are higher than Monday's.  

About Saiyaara cast and plot 

The film, which was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, poignantly addresses love, loss, and heartbreak. Aneet Padda plays Vaani Batra, a young writer with early-onset Alzheimer's illness, while rookie Ahaan Pandey plays Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician.   
 
Fans have praised the movie's songs, especially the title track, which was sung by Faheem Abdullah. After the premiere of the movie, the title track, Saiyaara, even made it into the Spotify Global Top 50 charts.
 

 

 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

