As the weekend draws near, it’s time to refresh your binge-watch list. From thrillers and dramas to comedies and reality shows, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Jiohotstar are all set to roll out a fresh slate of content.

Whether you’re into gripping spy sagas or lighthearted rom-coms, this week’s releases promise something for everyone. One of the most awaited drops is the return of Special Ops with a brand-new season.

Some of the most anticipated TV shows and films will be among the top releases, including Special Ops' comeback with a new season. So grab your popcorn - here’s a curated list of what’s new, what’s hot, and where you can stream it all.

OTT releases this week: When and where to watch online? 1. Special Ops Season 2 • Release Date: July 18, 2025 • OTT Platform: JioHotstar • Genre: Drama, Thriller • Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tucker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prakash Raj RAW Officer Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, will return in Special Ops Season 2 to combat the cyber threat that circulates India's UPI infrastructure. To protect the nation from this cyber threat, his team of elite undercover agents will need to put up their best effort. The thrill and the stakes will be bigger this season.

2. The Bhootnii • Release Date: July 18, 2025 • OTT Platform: Z5 • Genre: Horror, Comedy • Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouny Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, Navneet Malik The Bhootnii, a horror comedy written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, centres around a tree which is said to grant love to anybody who prays and wishes under it. But when a student prays beneath the tree and draws a ghost, things take a crazy turn. They engage a famous baba to get rid of this possession. Will the ghost disappear? Watch this bizarre story of laughing, love, and fear.

3. Kuberaa • Release Date: July 18, 2025 • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video • Genre: Crime, Drama • Cast: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Kuberaa is a gripping drama that covers a variety of topics in one film, including conventions, expectations from society, avarice, and more. The film traces the incredible transformation of a beggar, reveals the greed, and culminates in a quest for redemption. But things are not always as they seem. 4. Bhairavam • Release Date: July 18, 2025 • OTT Platform: Z5 • Genre: Action, Drama Cast: Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar

The film Bhairavam is an action movie in Telugu about three childhood friends who remain close till the day their friendship is tested. Their relationship becomes entangled in land conflicts and political conspiracies when a corrupted minister targets the temple land they have been defending. The film is jam-packed with exciting action scenes and a solid plot. 5. Untamed • Release Date: July 18, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Mystery • Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neil, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago Untamed, a murder mystery Netflix series set in the isolated Yosemite National Park, will soon be available on your digital screens. The show centres on a National Park Service agent who looks into a woman's murder that was initially reported to be an accident. In addition, a new ranger joins him, and the two of them together reveal the National Park's dark secrets.

6. Vir Das: Fool Volume • Release Date: July 18, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Reality, Talk Show • Cast: Vir Das With Vir Das: Fool Volume, one of the most popular and Emmy-winning comedians, Vir Das, makes a comeback on Netflix. Given that Vir Das shot immediately after losing his voice, this season will be thought-provoking. He will stress the significance of mental sound above vocal sound. There will be a lot of eye-opening surprises, humour, and comedy. 7. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 • Release date: July 16 • OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video