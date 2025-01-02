PM to launch development projects on Jan 3, hand over 1,675 flats to needy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate newly built flats for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters as part of the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, on January 3, 2024. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of the multiple development projects in Delhi, according to the official press release from the office of the Prime Minister.

1,675 flats for JJ cluster residents

PM Modi will inaugurate 1,675 newly constructed flats for the residents of JJ clusters under the Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar. The flats are designed to offer a better living environment equipped with basic amenities. Modi will hand over keys to the eligible beneficiaries, where this marks the second successfully implemented In Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority.

A press statement of the government reads that the project is aimed at ensuring affordable housing for the residents, wherein for every Rs 25 lakh spent on construction, the beneficiaries pay only Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution, along with Rs 30,000 for maintenance over five years.

Inauguration of redevelopment projects

PM Modi will also inaugurate two urban renewal projects in Delhi. The first one is the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar, which replaces over 600 dilapidated quarters with modern commercial towers offering 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space. This green-friendly project includes green building practices, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

The second redevelopment project is the GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, where 28 towers house over 2,500 units. The quarters are designed to be equipped with modern amenities such as rainwater harvesting systems, and other ecologically friendly solutions like solar power waste compactors.

New office complex at Dwarka CBSE

The PM will also inaugurate the new Integrated Office Complex of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at Dwarka. This investment of around Rs 300 crore has included office, auditorium, advanced data center, and a comprehensive water management system in the complex. The building adheres to the Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for an eco-friendly construction practice.

New projects at Delhi University

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three new projects at Delhi University, worth over Rs 600 crore. These include academic blocks at the Eastern Campus in Surajmal Vihar and the Western Campus in Dwarka, along with the construction of Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh.