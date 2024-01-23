Prasanth Varma announces sequel of Hanuman, check the poster here

After massive success at the box office, the filmmaker of the superhero movie Hanuman, Prasanth Varma, took to X to announce its sequel, titled 'Jai Hanuman.'

The 34-year-old director announced the sequel on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Prasanth thanked audiences for showering immense love on Hanuman and stated that the pre-production of Jai Hanuman had begun.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Temple's consecration ceremony, the director shared a poster of Jai Hanuman that features Lord Ram and Hanuman.

While sharing the poster, the director captioned, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha."

Watch the post here:

With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha ????@ThePVCU — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 22, 2024

Fans are desperately waiting for the sequel after the success of Hanuman. Several fans commented on social media showing excitement about the movie.

One of the users wrote, "All the best, Prasanth. Expectations are huge this time. Hope the movie will exceed them too.”

Another user wrote., "All the best, Prasanth. Expectations are huge this time. Hope the movie will exceed them too."

"Jai Shri Ram. Strive for excellence and we pray God's blessings are with you in creating a movie that gives a greater message to society. All the best Prasanth garu," one of Prasanth's fans commented.

About Hanuman movie Hanuman is a Telugu-language superhero movie which is written and directed by Prasanth Varma, and it is produced by Primeshow Entertainment.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 20 crore. The movie features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. The movie is the second highest-grossing Indian and Telugu movie. Prasanth's movie has managed to collect close to Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel