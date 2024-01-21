Ayodhya Ram mandir: History, controversy, inauguration, attendees, and more

The Ram mandir in Ayodhya is nearing its inauguration as the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla within the temple is scheduled between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm on January 22.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is all set to be inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on January 22.

Over 7,000 people have been invited by the temple trust, and they include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikant, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Here's how India is preparing for an event of great significance

What is the significance of the Ayodhya Ram mandir?

The Ayodhya Ram mandir is considered to be one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus. It is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram and is revered as a sacred site.

When was the foundation stone laid for the Ram mandir in Ayodhya?

The foundation stone for the Ram mandir was laid on August 5, 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who is overseeing the construction of the Ram mandir?

The construction of Ram mandir was being monitored by a trust- the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which the Centre created.

What is the cost of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya?

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, overseeing the construction of the temple, initially projected the cost at Rs. 1,800 crore. This estimate encompasses various factors such as construction expenses, material costs, machinery, labour, and other administrative expenditures.

What is the history of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi site?

The construction of the Ram temple began in 2020 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on August 5. The construction of the temple started after the Supreme Court verdict in 2019, where the top court in a historic judgement handed over the disputed 2.77-acre site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town to the Hindu side for the temple construction.

What is the significance of inaugurating the Ram mandir on January 22?

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is believed to have been born during a convergence of the Abhijit Muhurat, Mrigashirsha Nakshatra, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Remarkably, all these propitious periods are set to align on January 22, 2024.

What is the expected date of completion for the Ayodhya Ram mandir?

The construction of the three-storeyed Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December this year, said temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra.



When will Ayodhya Ram temple be open to the general public?

The Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

Which states have declared a holiday on January 22?

Uttar Pradesh

Goa

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Chhattisgarh

Tripura

Odisha

Gujarat

Assam

List of states that have declared January 22 a 'dry day'



Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Assam

Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Haryana

How can one reach the Ayodhya Ram mandir?



The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya can be reached by road, railway or by air. The Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya has recently been inaugurated, connecting the temple city to the rest of India.

By rail, Ayodhya is located 135 kilometres from Lucknow, 164 kilometres from Gorakhpur, 164 kilometres from Prayagraj, and 189 kilometres from Varanasi.

For those travelling by road, Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses operate 24 hours a day, providing convenient accessibility from all locations.

Which is the nearest railway station to Ram mandir?

Ayodhya Junction railway station, officially named Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, is a railway station in the city of Ayodhya in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.

Is there an entry fee for visiting the Ayodhya Ram mandir?

General entry to the temple is free. Three different types of "Aartis" will be performed at the temple, for which passes will be issued free of cost. Only those with passes will be allowed to attend at the following times. Only thirty persons can attend each aarti.

Can visitors participate in Aarti at the Ayodhya Ram mandir?

Ram Lalla aarti is scheduled three times every day. Devotees can attend the aarti at 6:30 am, 12 noon, and 7:30 pm. One requires a pass made by the Trust, for which you must provide ID proof.

What are the darshan timings of the Ayodhya Ram mandir?

Ram mandir will be open for devotees from January 23. The darshan timings are divided into two slots -- from 7 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm.

Who designed the Ram temple in Ayodhya?

Chandrakant Sompura is the main architect of Ram Mandir. Sompura comes from a long line of temple architects and is the 15th generation of the family, hailing from Ahmedabad. He recently disclosed his three-decade involvement in the project. The original design was devised in 1988 by the Sompura family of Ahmedabad. The Sompuras have contributed to the design of over 100 temples worldwide for at least 15 generations, including the Somnath temple.

Who made the idol of Ram Lalla?



An eminent sculptor from Karnataka, Arun Yogiraj sculpted the idol of Ram Lalla.

Which company is responsible for the construction of the Ram mandir?

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's general secretary, Champat Rai, said the construction plan was discussed with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) over 15 years ago. The construction agency had promised to build the temple.

Is L&T constructing Ram mandir for free?

Yes, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is indeed constructing the Ram mandir in Ayodhya free of charge. They volunteered their services for the design and construction of the temple back in 2020, and their offer was accepted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

What is the size of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya?

Total Area: 2.7 acres

Total Built-up Area: 57,400 sq. ft.

The total length of the temple: 360 feet

Total width of the temple: 235 feet

The total height of the temple including the peak:161 feet

Total number of floors: 3

Height of each floor: 20 feet

Number of columns on the ground floor of the temple: 160

Number of columns on the first floor of the temple: 132

Number of columns on the second floor of the temple: 74

Number of peaks and pavilions in the temple: 5

Number of gates in the temple: 12

What are the religious events held at the Ayodhya Ram mandir?

Here is a list of events leading up the consecration ceremony on January 22:

January 16: Prayaschita and Karmakuti Pujan

January 17: Parisar Pravesh of the Murti

January 18 (Morning): Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra and Gandhadivas

January 18 (Evening): Aushadhadivas, Kesaradhivas and Gandhadivas

January 19 (Evening): Dhanyadhivas

January 20 (Morning): Pushpadhivas

January 20 (Evening): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas

What are the guidelines for visitors to the Ram mandir?

To enter the Ram temple, you will have to take care of the security standards. Electric items like mobile phones, earphones, or any other gadgets are prohibited while entering the temple. Traditional Indian attire can be worn during the inauguration of the Ram temple. Men can wear a dhoti or kurta-pyjama. Women, on the other hand, can wear salwar suits or sarees. However, there is no dress code imposed by the Ram Temple Trust regarding this.

How to donate for Ayodhya Ram mandir?

If you want to donate, then you can simply transfer the money to the official account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the Trust overseeing the construction work of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The Trust has made arrangements for online donations via its official website srjbtkshetra.org/donation-options.

When and where to watch Pran Pratishthan online?

The live screening of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be broadcast on Doordarshan on January 22. The entire religious ceremony will be telecasted live between 11 am and 1 pm from the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Viewers can watch the live telecast on DD News and DD National channels of Doordarshan.

Which celebrities are invited to the Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha?

Invitations for the event on January 22 have been extended to just over 7,000 individuals, comprising political figures, international guests, and ordinary people who have made exceptional contributions to the mandir movement. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued these invitations. Here are some of them:

Politicians

BJP veteran LK Advani

Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

HD Deve Gowda

BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Sportsperson

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja

Sunil Gavaskar

Kapil Dev

Mithali Raj

Neeraj Chopra

Vishwanathan Anand

Saina Nehwal

Leander Paes

PV Sindhu

PT Usha

Celebrities

Amitabh Bachchan

Madhuri Dixit

Rajinikanth

Akshay Kumar

Anupam Kher

Dhanush

Mohanlal

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Chiranjeevi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mahaveer Jain

Ajay Devgn

Prabhas

Yash

Sunny Deol

Rishab Shetty

Kangana Ranaut

Madhur Bhandarkar

Tiger Shroff

Ayushmann Khurrana

Arun Govil

Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala

Madhur Bhandarkar

Jackie Shroff

Industrialists

Ratan Tata

Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani

Anil Ambani

TS Kalyanaraman