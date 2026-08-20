Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal-starrer Khalifa: The Ruler made a strong start at the box office even before its theatrical release, selling around 1.54 lakh tickets in advance and generating a reported ₹2.83 crore gross. The Malayalam action thriller released in theatres on Thursday, August 20.

The movie is set against the backdrop of money, power, and gold smuggling. The film's plot, which takes place in Kerala and other countries, blends action, crime, and family drama. The film is split into two parts, the first part releases today and establishes the plot for the second.

Khalifa the Ruler Advance Booking Day 1

With an advance gross of ₹2.83 crore, 'Khalifa the Ruler' has sold 1,54,320 tickets across 2,282 shows in 578 theatres in 218 locations. According to tracker Trade Tollywood, the recent data indicates an overall occupancy of 25.1%, with seven house-full shows and 405 fast-filling shows.

With 25.3% occupancy and 1,54,088 tickets sold over 2,263 shows, the Malayalam version achieved an advance gross of ₹2.83 crore. With 16.3% occupancy and 232 tickets sold over seven shows, the Tamil version made ₹42,572. According to Trade Tollywood, there are currently 12 shows in the Telugu version. Story of Khalifa The narrative follows Aamir Ali as he encounters difficulties that put his loyalties and relationships to the test. Aamir must make tough decisions while interacting with influential people as long-standing conflicts and secrets are revealed. As he gradually learns about the issues influencing his life, his path entails betrayal, retaliation, and shifting allegiances. The initial section establishes the plot and provides space for additional developments in the follow-up.