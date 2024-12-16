Pushpa 2 becomes highest-grossing movie post covid, earns Rs 1414 crore

The Pushpa 2 storm is yet to abate. The movie has surpassed SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Prabhas 'Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion' by emerging as the highest-grossing South Indian film in Hindi, minting Rs 900 crore in India after 11 days of its release.

Pushpa 2 is not showing any signs of stopping and has now become the highest-grossing Indian movie after the Covid-19 era at the global box office with US $ 166.8 million or Rs 1414 crore box office earnings across the world.

According to Comscore estimates, Allu Arjun's movie added US $ 29.21 million to its kitty which is an all-time record. US $ 1.6 million (Rs 13.57 crore) came from the US market only while the total North American collection is at US $ 12.5 million.

However, the movie's profitability is still under question at least in North America (United States of America and Canada) as the break-even for the movie has been pegged as US $15 million.

The movie’s collections are dropping during weekdays and only surging during the weekends. The Hindi version of the movie is doing better than the Telugu as it is priced at lower rates, especially at the second weekend.

The Sukumar directorial Pushpa 2 has become the highest-grossing movie of the year and the second-biggest Hindi movie of the year. Anil Thandani, the distributor of the Hindi rights in North America paid Rs 200 crore and earned twice the money invested.

The Hindi version of the movie is performing better than the original Telugu version just like the North American market.