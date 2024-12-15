Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's movie collects Rs 1,292 cr at box office in 10 days

Allu Arjun-starrer "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has amassed Rs 1,292 crore at the box office in just 10 days of its release, the makers said on Sunday.

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie released on December 5 worldwide with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, "Pushpa 2" is a sequel to 2021's blockbuster film "Pushpa: The Rise".

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the latest box office update on its official X handle along with the poster of the film which read, "Highest Grosser of Indian Cinema in 2024. Rs 1292 crore gross worldwide 10 days." The caption of the post stated: "#Pushpa2TheRule crosses Massive 1292 CRORES GROSS in 10 days. The HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024. #2024HighestGrosserPushpa2 #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa.

"Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @resulp @NavinNooli @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @AAFilmsIndia @Ags_production @E4Emovies @NCinemasbly @MythriRelease @TSeries @Fanizm_Official @shreyasgroup @lifeindistrict." Earlier in the day, the makers said the Hindi dubbed collection of "Pushpa 2" stands at Rs 507.50 crore, making it "the fastest film in Hindi" to cross the Rs 500 crore mark.

The box office update comes a day after lead star Allu Arjun was released on Saturday morning from a jail in Hyderabad where he spent the night upon being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere of "Pushpa 2".

After the arrest, Allu Arjun was produced in a local court which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody. However, his lawyers moved the Telangana High Court and secured interim bail.