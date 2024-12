Billboard Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift dominates with 10 wins; full list

With ten wins, including Top Artist, Taylor Swift became the most successful artist in the history of the Billboard Music Awards on Thursday night, December 12, 2024. Zach Bryan, who took home five trophies, Morgan Wallen, who took home four, and Shaboozey, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Elevation Worship, who tied for three, were the next closest winners to Swift.

Michelle Buteau hosted the BBMAs on Thursday. With performances by Coldplay, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Tyla, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, and others, the esteemed soirée was even more unforgettable. Beginning on Friday, December 13, Hulu streamed the Billboard Music Awards.

Every year, the music industry journal and music popularity chart Billboard presents the Billboard Music Awards. Since 1990, it has been held every year.

31st Billboard Music Awards 2024: Complete list of winners

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

More From This Section

Drake

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan [WINNER]

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen [WINNER]

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida [WINNER]

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff [WINNER]

Zach Bryan

Daniel Nigro

Finneas O’Connell

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

Morgan Wallen

Top R&B Female Artist

Muni Long

SZA [WINNER]

Tyla

Top R&B Touring Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars [WINNER]

Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake [WINNER]

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Radio Songs Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Song Sales Artist

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Shaboozey [WINNER]

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift [WINNER]

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

SZA [WINNER]

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman [WINNER]

The Weeknd

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake [WINNER]

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat [WINNER]

GloRilla

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott [WINNER]

$uicideboy$

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen [WINNER]

Top Country Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen [WINNER]

Top Country Female Artist

Beyoncé [WINNER]

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

The Red Clay Strays [WINNER]

Treaty Oak Revival

Top Country Touring Artist

Zach Bryan [WINNER]

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan [WINNER]

Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Good Neighbours

Linkin Park [WINNER]

The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens

Hardy

Linkin Park [WINNER]

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay [WINNER]

The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny [WINNER]

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny [WINNER]

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G [WINNER]

Shakira

Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida [WINNER]

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Luis Miguel [WINNER]

Top Global K-Pop Artist

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

Stray Kids [WINNER]

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

ENHYPEN

SEVENTEEN [WINNER]

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top Afrobeats Artist

Asake

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla [WINNER]

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

The Chainsmokers

Charli XCX [WINNER]

Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship [WINNER]

Forrest Frank

Brandon Lake

Anne Wilson

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Chandler Moore

Naomi Raine

CeCe Winans [WINNER]

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Drake, For All the Dogs

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department [WINNER]

Top Soundtrack

Hazbin Hotel: Season One

Trolls: Band Together [WINNER]

Twisters: The Album

Wish

Wonka

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown, 11:11 [WINNER]

Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life

PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller

Tyla, Tyla

Top Rap Album

21 Savage, american dream

Drake, For All the Dogs [WINNER]

Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Rod Wave, Nostalgia

Top K-Pop Album

ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL

Jung Kook, GOLDEN [WINNER]

Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR

Stray Kids, ATE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX, Brat [WINNER]

Jungle, Volcano

Odetari, XIII SORROWS

Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other

John Summit, Comfort in Chaos

Top Country Album

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene [WINNER]

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Chris Stapleton, Higher

Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album.

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Hozier, Unheard (EP)

Noah Kahan, Stick Season [WINNER]

Dolly Parton, Rockstar

Top Hard Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn

Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster

HARDY, Quit!!

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden [WINNER]

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana [WINNER]

Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada

Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito (BICHOTA SEASON)

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?

Forrest Frank, CHILD OF GOD

Brandon Lake, COAT OF MANY COLORS

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02 [WINNER]

Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin, Father’s Day

Koryn Hawthorne, On God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02 [WINNER]

CeCe Winans, More Than This

Naomi Raine, Cover The Earth: Live in New York

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

Jack Harlow, Lovin on Me

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims, Lose Control [WINNER]

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything [WINNER]

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims, Lose Control [WINNER]

Top Radio Song

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

Jack Harlow, Lovin on Me

Tate McRae, Greedy

Taylor Swift, Cruel Summer

Teddy Swims, Lose Control [WINNER]

Top Selling Song

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

Jung Kook, Standing Next to You

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy) [WINNER]

Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Top Collaboration

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, Like That

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help [WINNER]

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone, Fortnight

Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST, Cowgirls

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things [WINNER]

Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso

Tate McRae, Greedy

Taylor Swift, Cruel Summer

Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Benson Boone, Beautiful Things [WINNER]

Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso

Tate McRae, Greedy

Taylor Swift, Cruel Summer

Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Top R&B Song

4batz feat. Drake, act ii: date @ 8 (remix)

Muni Long, Made for Me

Tommy Richman, Million Dollar Baby [WINNER]

SZA, Saturn

Tyla, Water

Top Rap Song

Doja Cat, Agora Hills

Doja Cat, Paint the Town Red

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, Like That

Jack Harlow, Lovin on Me

Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us [WINNER]

Top Country Song

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything

Dasha, Austin

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy) [WINNER]

Morgan Wallen, Thinkin’ Bout Me

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan, Pink Skies

Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything [WINNER]

Djo, End of Beginning

Hozier, Too Sweet

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Top Hard Rock Song

Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll, All My Life [WINNER]

Falling In Reverse, Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible, Ronald

HARDY, Psycho

Linkin Park, The Emptiness Machine

Superheaven, Youngest Daughter

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny, MONACO

Bad Bunny & Feid, PERRO NEGRO

FloyyMenor & Cris MJ, Gata Only [WINNER]

KAROL G & Peso Pluma, QLONA

Xavi, La Diabla

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore, Praise [WINNER]

Forrest Frank, GOOD DAY

Josiah Queen, The Prodigal

Seph Schlueter, Counting My Blessings

Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom & Davies, Take It All Back

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne, Look at God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, God Problems

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, In the Room

Victor Thompson X Gunna feat. Ehis ‘D’ Greatest, THIS YEAR (Blessings)

CeCe Winans, That’s My King [WINNER]

Top Global K-Pop Song

ILLIT, Magnetic

Jimin, Who

Jung Kook, Standing Next to You [WINNER]

Jung Kook feat. Jack Harlow, 3D

LE SSERAFIM, Perfect Night

Top Afrobeats Song

Adam Port & Stryv feat. Malachiii, Move

Tems, Me & U

Tyla, Truth or Dare

Tyla, Water [WINNER]

Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng, Jump

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Dua Lipa, Houdini [WINNER]

Dua Lipa, Illusion

Kenya Grace, Strangers

Ariana Grande, yes, and?

Marshmello & Kane Brown, Miles on It