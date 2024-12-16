Pushpa 2 box office collection day 12: Allu Arjun movie mints Rs 900 crore

Sukumar directorial ‘ Pushpa 2: The Rule ’ was released in theatres on December 5, 2024, and since its release the movie has been breaking records every day.

Pushpa 2 is a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in 2021 and just like the original movie, the second part also managed to draw the masses to the big screen in large numbers.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana reprise their roles as Pushpa and Srivalli. The Hindi version of the movie minted Rs 553.1 crore, while its Telugu version raked in over Rs 279.35 crore. The Tamil version earned Rs 48.1 crore, followed by the Malayalam version earning Rs 13.4 crore, with the Kannada version currently at Rs 6.55 crore.

The official Twitter handle of Pushpa 2 confirmed that the movie had crossed Rs 1200 crore mark across the world, earning around Rs 1292 crore until Day 10. With this colossal number, this is currently India's highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office beating SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ featuring JR NTR and Ram Charan.

Only two movies are ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ right now, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' (Rs 1,742.3 crore) and 'Dangal' (Rs 2,024.6 crore) in the list of all-time highest grossers.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 12 expectations

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has minted Rs 900.5 crore net in India after 11 days of its release. However, there are chances that the movie might experience a significant drop on the second Monday after performing phenomenally on the second weekend as well.

Pushpa 2 day-wise collection

Day 0 [ Wednesday] ₹ 10.65 Cr

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 164.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 93.8 Cr [

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 119.25 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 141.05 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 64.45 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 51.55 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 43.35 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 37.45 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 725.8 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 36.4 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 63.3 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 75 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 2.12 Cr (at the time of writing)

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Apart from Allu Arjun and Srivalli, the movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Sunil who will reprise their roles in the second part as well. Sreeleela makes a special appearance in a hit dance number.

The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The movie offered a mesmerising experience to all the spectators. Pushpa 2: The Rule was made with a budget of Rs 400-500 crore.