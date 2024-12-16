Female representation drops in Indian media, entertainment sector: Report

India’s media and entertainment sector continues to showcase a glaring gender disparity, with only 12 per cent of the positions being held by women among 144 directors and CXO positions analysed across 25 leading media and entertainment firms in the country, according to the O Womaniya! 2024 report.

The fourth edition of O Womaniya!, released by Amazon Prime Video, is a study on female representation in the Indian entertainment sector, researched and curated by Ormax Media, a media consulting firm, and produced by Film Companion Studios.

This marks a slight decline in women's representation compared to last year. In 2023, women’s representation across the major 25 firms was still at a low 13 per cent.

Only 15 per cent of the head of department (HOD) positions analysed across key departments like direction, cinematography, editing, writing, and production design were held by women in 2024.

“Streaming had a significant contribution to this, with both streaming films and series having over 20 per cent of HOD positions helmed by women,” said the report. Among various departments, editing took the lead, with over 18 per cent of films and movies, mostly on streaming platforms, having female editors.

“O Womaniya! exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing female representation in the industry,” said Stuti Ramachandra, director and head of production, international originals, Prime Video India, in a statement. “This latest edition of the report calls on all of us to accelerate these transformative efforts—not merely taking small steps, but making bold strides toward a world where opportunities and growth are defined by capability and talent, not gender.”