Diljit Dosanjh says no more concerts in India until infra improves

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh announced during his Chandigarh concert on December 14 that he will no longer perform in India until the country improves its live show infrastructure. The announcement, shared widely through viral videos, comes as Dosanjh nears the end of his highly successful ‘Dil-Luminati Tour,’ which has drawn massive audiences across North America, Europe, and India.

Videos circulating online show Dosanjh speaking candidly to the audience in Punjabi between songs. He said, “We don’t have the proper infrastructure for live shows here. This is a significant source of revenue, and many people rely on it for work. Until the infrastructure improves, I won’t be doing shows in India again.”

He also proposed stages surrounded by audience on all four sides in future shows to create a more immersive experience.

Record-breaking performances

Diljit’s ‘Dil-Luminati Tour,’ which began on April 27, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada, has been a landmark achievement for Punjabi music. He headlined Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium, drawing over 54,000 attendees—the largest audience for a Punjabi performance outside India. The tour continued across major North American cities, including Edmonton, Dallas, and Toronto, where he wrapped up the leg at Rogers Centre on July 13.

During the European leg, Dosanjh performed in Paris, Amsterdam, and London, becoming the first South Asian artist to hold three shows at The O2 Arena.

Back home, the India leg of his tour began in New Delhi on October 26 and covered cities such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. Additional shows were added in response to high demand.

The tour will conclude with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29, following a performance in Mumbai on December 19.

Tribute to FIDE champion Gukesh Dommaraju

At the Chandigarh show, Dosanjh dedicated his performance to India’s FIDE World Chess Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju, applauding the 18-year-old’s perseverance and hard work.

Social media backlash

ALSO READ: Punjab or Panjab? Singer Diljit Dosanjh X-post reignites spelling debate The tour has not been without controversy. Before his Chandigarh concert, Dosanjh faced criticism for spelling Punjab as “Panjab” in a social media post. Some fans argued that the spelling is associated with Pakistan. Additionally, the absence of the Indian tricolour emoji in the same post sparked further debate.

Addressing the backlash, Dosanjh clarified that both spellings—‘Punjab’ and ‘Panjab’—refer to the same cultural identity, dismissing any suggestions of ulterior motives.

Despite these challenges, the ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ has been an overwhelming success, with tickets selling out in minutes.