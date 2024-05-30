Rajinikanth travelling to Kedarnath to embark on spiritual journey

Continuing his spiritual journey, superstar Rajinikanth is headed for the Himalayas once again, and has arrived in Dehradun, Uttarakhand from Chennai. The movie star has been regularly visiting the Himalayas in the past, and this time he hopes to visit popular Kedarnath and Badrinath temples among other places.

“Every year I used to get new experiences that make me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences,” he told news agency ANI.

The 73-year-old actor talked about the importance of spirituality. He said that the whole world needs spirituality and it is important for every human being. "Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquillity, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God,” he added.

Recently, Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir shared pictures and videos of Rajinikanth on their official social media handles, when the actor visited the temple to seek blessings.

UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism granted the golden visa to Rajinikanth. The actor expressed his gratitude to the Abu Dhabi government and his friend and chairman of Lulu Group, MA Yusuff Ali, for their support in securing a golden visa. In one of his viral videos, the actor said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt..."

On the acting front, Rajinikanth completed his shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel. Vettaiyan which also features Amitabh Bachchan.

Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth's 170th movie and it is expected to release in October this year. Rajinikanth and Big B were seen filming together this month in Mumbai for the movie. Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans with a photo featuring him and Rajinikanth through an Instagram post. In the shared picture, Amitabh and Rajinikanth are seen hugging and having a conversation.

In the caption, Bachchan wrote, "I am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn't changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!"

The production company earlier revealed the title teaser of the upcoming movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the actor was spotted filming for the movie in different locations like Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

Rajinikanth was last seen in daughter Aishwarya's Lal Salaam in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. The movie stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.