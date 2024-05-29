Pushpa Pushpa song crosses 100 million views on YouTube, sets a new record

The Pushpa Pushpa song of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has turned out to be a chartbuster across the world. Pushpa Pushpa is a title track of the movie starring Allu Arjun and it has created several records in terms of views on YouTube; it has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube in six different languages which is a new record for Allu Arjun's album.

Pushpa Pushpa song crossed 100 million views

This is a huge milestone for the maker of Pushpa 2 as they released their second song, Angaaron (The Couple Song), today (Wednesday) at 11.07 am. The song has crossed the 100 million views mark and 2.26 million+ likes in six different languages, proving that the track is a global chartbuster. It is heartwarming for the makers when their songs are loved and appreciated by everyone.

The viral song was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and vocals by Deepak Blue and Nakash Aziz. The hook steps of Allu Arjun with the insightful lyrics of Chandrabose did wonders and filled the song with strong vibes that drove the fans crazy. Pushpa Pushpa song win appreciation and love The composer Devi Sri Prasad created magic with the Pushpa Pushpa song as the biggest challenge for him was to win appreciation and love from all sections of the audience. The national award-winning composer has perfectly blended the title track and elated that song which has become a global chartbuster.

About Pushpa 2