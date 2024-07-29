Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

India at Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Lakshya Sen's match after 5 PM IST today. The India vs Argentina hockey match begins at 4:15 PM IST.

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India at Olympics 2024: India medal events and other matches on July 29
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
Key Events

1:30 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu and Sarabjot qualify for finals

1:18 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramita Jindal's medal hopes dashed

1:14 PM

1:13 PM

1:10 PM

1:08 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu, Sarabjot & Rythm, Cheema in action

1:05 PM

1:00 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu, Sarabjot & Rythm, Cheema in action

12:55 PM

12:52 PM

12:48 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu, Sarabjot & Rythm, Cheema in action

12:36 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramita Jindal's medal event starts at 1 PM IST

12:32 PM

12:18 PM

12:16 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - women's doubles - Ashwini-Tanisha in action after 12:50 PM

11:53 AM

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: Satwik-Chirag match cancelled

11:50 AM

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES: How Lakshya Sen's journey in Paris afffected?

11:35 AM

India at Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 LIVE UPDATES

1:30 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu and Sarabjot qualify for finals

The Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the final round of 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The Indian pair finished the qualification round at the third spot. 

It is going to be India vs South Korea in the Bronze medal match.

(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)

1:18 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramita Jindal's medal hopes dashed

Ramita and France's Muller is tied and shot for the elimination. 

Muller shots 10.8 and Ramita manages only 10.3. Ramita eliminated.

(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)

1:14 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramita Jindal's medal event underway

Ramita moves to the fifth spot with a shot of 10.2 in the third series. She is tied with USA's Sagen.

1:13 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramita Jindal's medal event underway

In the elimination shot, Ramita is up against Norway's Duestad. 

Ramita survives to fight for another shot.


1:10 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramita Jindal's medal event underway

Ramita slipped to the seventh spot after the second series of five shots each. 

(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)


1:08 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu, Sarabjot & Rythm, Cheema in action

10M AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM QUALIFICATION ROUND

The Indian pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh is at the fourth spot.

(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)

1:05 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramita Jindal's medal event underway

Ramita at the fourth spot after first five shots. She has a score of 52.5.

(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)

1:00 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu, Sarabjot & Rythm, Cheema in action

10M AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM QUALIFICATION ROUND

Manu ends her first series with a 98. They are eighth. Rhythm and Arjun are fourth after both hitting 97 in their first series. Sarabjot has had a horrible first series, hitting five 9s. He needs to improve tremendously to make it to the finals with Manu.

NOTE: The top four teams will qualify for the final round.

12:55 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramita Jindal's medal event underway

 Shooter Ramita Jindal as whole of India expects medal from her.
 

12:52 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - women's doubles - Japan vs Malaysia match underway

China make a superb comeback and win the second game. 
 
(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)

12:48 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Shooting - Manu, Sarabjot & Rythm, Cheema in action

10M AIR PISTOL MIXED TEAM QUALIFICATION ROUND

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh and Rythm Sagwan & Arjun Cheema qualification round is underway. 

Rythm and Cheema at the second place as of now. 

Remember: Top four teams will qualify for finals.

12:36 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ramita Jindal's medal event starts at 1 PM IST

Here's is the start list of top 8 athletes in women's 10m Air rifle final event. All eyes on Shooter Ramita Jindal as she represents India.

(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)


12:32 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - women's doubles - Japan vs Malaysia match underway

China win first game but trailing in the second.

(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)
 


12:18 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - women's doubles - Japan vs Malaysia match underway

The Chinese pair is leading the first game.

(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)

12:16 PM

Day 3 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Badminton - women's doubles - Ashwini-Tanisha in action after 12:50 PM

MATSUYAMA Nami/SHIDA Chiharu (Japan) vs CRASTO Tanisha/PONNAPPA Ashwini (India) at La Chapelle Arena Court 3 to begin after 12:50 PM IST today

The India's doubles women's pair has to bring A game to beat the fourth-seeded Japanese duo. 

(Photo: Screengrab from Paris 2024 official website)

On Day 3 of Paris Olympics 2024, shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta would look to extend India medal haul at Summer Games. Ramita will compete in the 10m Air Rifle Women's Final, starting 1:30 PM IST while Arjun's  10m Air Rifle Men's Final will kick-start at 3:30 PM IST. Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
In Badminton, India's star shuttlers Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's match against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel in men's doubles has been cancelled after withdrawal of Germans. India's women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto and Lakshay Sen will also be in action today. 
Meanwhile, bronze medallist Manu Bhaker, along with Sarabjot Singh will be action in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification round at 12:25 PM IST. After disappointing outing of women's team,India's archery men's team will look the qualify for the medal matches. Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav will be in action at 6:30 PM IST. 
Moreover, India men's hockey team will aim for back-to-back wins when Harmanpreet Singh's men lock horns with Argentina at 4:15 PM IST. 

India's Day 3 schedule and results at Paris Olympics 2024

India at Olympics 2024: India medal events and other July 29 schedule
Events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result
Archery
Men's team quarterfinals Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav 6:30 PM IST TBD
Men's team medal matches if qualified 8 PM IST onwards    
Badminton
Men's doubles (Group stage) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) - Match cancelled
Women's Doubles (Group stage) Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) 12:50 PM IST TBD
Men's singles (Group stage) Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) 5:30 PM IST TBD
Shooting
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema Completed Manu & Sarabjot qualify for Bronze medal match
Men's Trap Qualification Prithviraj Tondaiman 1 PM IST TBD
10m Air Rifle Women's Final Ramita Jindal Completed finished 7th
10m Air Rifle Men's Final Arjun Babuta 3:30 PM IST TBD
Hockey
Men's Pool B Match India vs Argentina 4:15 PM IST TBD
Table tennis
Women's Singles (Round of 32) Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) 11:30 pm. TBD
Women's Singles (Round of 32) Manika Batra 12:30 AM IST (July 30) TBD
Tennis (International match)
Men's singles round 2 Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic 3:30 PM IST TBD

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 3 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on July 29 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

