Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
India at Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Lakshya Sen's match after 5 PM IST today. The India vs Argentina hockey match begins at 4:15 PM IST. Check Paris 2024 LIVE and medal update here
|India at Olympics 2024: India medal events and other July 29 schedule
|Events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Archery
|Men's team quarterfinals
|Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav
|6:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's team medal matches if qualified
|8 PM IST onwards
|Badminton
|Men's doubles (Group stage)
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany)
|-
|Match cancelled
|Women's Doubles (Group stage)
|Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan)
|12:50 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's singles (Group stage)
|Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium)
|5:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
|Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema
|Completed
|Manu & Sarabjot qualify for Bronze medal match
|Men's Trap Qualification
|Prithviraj Tondaiman
|1 PM IST
|TBD
|10m Air Rifle Women's Final
|Ramita Jindal
|Completed
|finished 7th
|10m Air Rifle Men's Final
|Arjun Babuta
|3:30 PM IST
|TBD
|Hockey
|Men's Pool B Match
|India vs Argentina
|4:15 PM IST
|TBD
|Table tennis
|Women's Singles (Round of 32)
|Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore)
|11:30 pm.
|TBD
|Women's Singles (Round of 32)
|Manika Batra
|12:30 AM IST (July 30)
|TBD
|Tennis (International match)
|Men's singles round 2
|Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic
|3:30 PM IST
|TBD
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:23 AM IST