Rs 4 lakh/kg saffron in Rs 5 pan masala pouch? Notice to actors, company

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff, along with Vimal Pan Masala owners J B Industries, have received a legal notice from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jaipur II, about an alleged ‘misleading’ advertisement for the Vimal pan masala.

Gyarsilal Meena, the commission's chairman, and member Hemlata Agarwal have issued the order, requesting the appearance of the actors and the producer on March 19. The actors were charged in the complaint of "spreading false information" by claiming that every grain of the masala included saffron in it.

Pan Masala ‘misleading’ Ad: What is the case?

An advocate from Jaipur named Yogendra Singh Badiyal filed a petition, claiming that the advertisement stated that "daane daane mein hai kesar ka dum (every grain of the specified pan masala contains the power of saffron)". The 68-year-old advocate claimed that Vimal Pan Masala is being sold to the general public "in the name of saffron-containing gutkha."

The petitioner claimed in their case that according to the advertisement, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff, the pan masala contains "saffron". The petitioner claims that the cost of the Pan Masala with Tobacco bag is ₹5 and that the price of saffron is around ₹4 lakh per kilogram.

The petitioner was quoted in the TOI report as saying, "In such a situation, forget about adding saffron; even its fragrance cannot be added to it." The complainant claims that the "misleading" advertisement is displayed to encourage more people to purchase the tobacco pouch and pan masala combo, which benefits the producer.

The actors were charged in the complaint of "spreading false propaganda" by displaying that saffron is included in every pan masala grain. The complaint further claimed that while the manufacturer is making crores of rupees, the general public is "inviting" diseases like cancer by taking tobacco and pan masala together. The complainant claimed, "In such a situation, it is deliberately advertising it by claiming that it contains saffron to mislead the common people."

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff notice over Pan Masala ad: The hearing

Commission chairman Gyarsilal Meena and member Hemlata Agarwal issued a notice in Hindi on March 5 stating, "The hearing date has been fixed at 10am. If you fail to appear in person or through your authorised representative, the complaint will be decided ex parte on the above mentioned hearing date".

"Common people are getting confused about the name of saffron while there is no mixture of any substance like saffron in the said product. The price of saffron in the market is Rs 4 lakh per kg and the pan masala costs only Rs 5. The saffron cannot be mixed, leave alone its fragrance," he added

"Due to this false publicity and propagation, the general public is facing loss of life and health, for which the applicants are separately and indirectly responsible," he further added.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get legal notice on pan masala ad: Final words

Mr. Badiyal called for the manufacturing company and others promoting the product to be held accountable "for spreading false information and cheating the general people."

Additionally, the commission instructed the pan masala manufacturing company and all actors to submit their answers within 30 days after receiving the notification. Neither the actors nor the company responded immediately until this report was filed.

In the interest of justice and the public, he called for the accused to pay a fine and for the pan masala and advertisement to be banned "with immediate effect." According to the lawyer, he "participates in social services and social awareness activities and takes action for the upliftment of the society and against social evils and propaganda."