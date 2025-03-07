This week brings an exciting lineup of movies and series across various streaming platforms.. Whether you’re in the mood for romance, thrillers, action, or drama, there’s something for everyone on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, and more.

Top OTT movies or series releasing this week

Here are the top OTT movies or series set to release this week:

Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set with his first Bollywood movie as Arjun Mehta, a diligent middle-class student at the National Law College, who is approached by Pia Jai Singh (portrayed by Khushi Kapoor), a wealthy and charming South Delhi girl, to act as her boyfriend.

Their straightforward arrangement soon turns into a complicated affair with genuine feelings developing between them. The movie then unfurls into whether they will accept their true emotions for each other or let misunderstandings and societal pressures drive them apart.

Release Date: March 7, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox will again be seen as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney who once fought crime as the vigilante Daredevil, in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. Leaving his ego aside, Murdock continues to pursue justice within the legal system. However, Wilson Fisk (portrayed by Vincent D'Onofrio), also known as Kingpin, is running for Mayor of New York City and forces Murdock to think again about his stance. The series explores the complexities of heroism, morality, and the blurred lines between right and wrong.

Release Date: March 4, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

The latest season of ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ offers a sneak peek at the 2024 F1 Championship, with Red Bull Racing facing internal upheavals as team principal Christian Horner faces controversy.

In the meantime, McLaren’s resurgence sees Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri challenging the grid’s top contenders. The show covers Lewis Hamilton’s shocking Ferrari switch and Daniel Ricciardo’s emotional farewell to Red Bull. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7.

Release date: March 7

Where to watch: Netflix

Rekhachithram

Jofin T. Chacko, director of the Malayalam crime thriller series Rekhachithram, is making his OTT debut. People loved the mystery thriller movie starring Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan in the lead role and apart from this, the movie will also feature cameos by Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Indrans, and Jagadish.

Release Date: March 7, 2025

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Manamey

The light-hearted entertainer Manamey, directed by Sriram Adittya, features the charming star Sharwanand along with Krithi Shetty. The movie was released in theatres in June 2024; the movie's release date was postponed due to multiple reasons. The high-budget movie was released under the banner of People Media Factory.

Release date: March 7

Where to watch: Prime Video