Nadaaniyan: When and where to watch Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali's debut film

The wait for Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Nadaaniyan' is over as the movie debuted on the OTT platform Netflix on Friday, March 7. The movie promises to offer a blend of comedy, drama, and romance with a traditional Bollywood touch.

The film directed by Shauna Gautam is also reminiscent of the legendary character "Ms. Briganza" from Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Nearly 27 years later, Archana Puran Singh made a comeback to television as Briganza to attend another Romeo and Juliet lecture.

Nadaaniyan debuted at a special screening on March 5th, Ibrahim Ali Khan's 24th birthday. On Thursday night, the directors held a special screening in Mumbai. A must-see this weekend, the film gives a novel perspective on romance and relationships against the backdrop of youthful innocence and self-discovery.

Nadaaniyan: The plot

The plot centers on wealthy Pia (Khushi Kapoor), who manages personal problems even as she puts on a smile and interacts with the outside world. Ibrahim Ali Khan's character Arjun is career-focused and does not want any "distractions."

Following a miscommunication with her friends, she convinces Arjun to pretend to be her boyfriend in return for cash. Feelings naturally get in the way, but that is the end of the story.

Nadaaniyan: The cast

With Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie features a new on-screen duo. Experienced actors Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj provide depth to this humorous yet captivating love story by supporting them.