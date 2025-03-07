Baywatch fame actress Pamela Bach dies by suicide at the age of 62

Baywatch fame actress Pamela Bach Death News: Pamela Bach, the popular Hollywood actress known for her roles in Baywatch and Knight Rider, has passed away at the age of 62.

According to reports, Bach was found dead in her Los Angeles home, with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruling her death a suicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Some reports suggest that her family grew concerned after not hearing from her and later discovered she was unresponsive.

Her ex-husband David Hasselhoff’s team also issued a statement that reads, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Bach and David Hasselhoff shared two daughters, Taylor (34) and Hayley (32). However, neither Taylor nor Hayley has made any comment on their mother’s passing. Hayley subtly acknowledged the demise of her mother as she reposted a throwback photo of her parents from 1996.

The image was taken at the grand opening of the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood and was accompanied by a simple white heart emoji.

Who is Pamela Bach?

Pamela Bach, an American actress and model, was born on October 16, 1963, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is best known for her role as a recurring character on the popular TV series Baywatch. However, she rose to fame in the 1990s, particularly for her role as the lifeguard C.J. Parker on Baywatch, where she starred alongside her then-husband, David Hasselhoff.

Her social media shows her love for her family, where she could be seen sharing pictures of her daughters and granddaughter. She was known for her positive, family-oriented posts and shared a special bond with her children and granddaughter.