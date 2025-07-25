Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Ahaan's debut to reach 200 crore

Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Ahaan's debut to reach 200 crore

Saiyaara box office collection: 'Saiyaara', directed by Mohit Suri, has already seen a strong opening with one of the highest-grossing first weekends of the year. The film was released on 18 July 2025

Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saiyaara Film on box office: The Mohit Suri-directed film Saiyaara has earned an incredible Rs 172.71 crore at the Indian box office after its first week at the box office collection. One of the year's biggest commercial blockbusters, the love drama stars debutants Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda.
 
Saiyaara has already broken a number of records this year thanks to its impressive start, including one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, discussed the movie's success on the social media site X.

Trade analyst on Saiyaara's box office collection

 Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to the social media platform X to talk about the film’s success. “300 CR? 400 CR? OR MORE? – ‘SAIYAARA’ IS ON A RECORD-SMASHING SPREE… #Saiyaara is rewriting the rules of the game… At this stage, no one can confidently predict where its lifetime total will land.”
 
He added, “The pace at which #Saiyaara is soaring – day after day – is incredible… The film has collected Rs 20 cr+ for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday – a truly unprecedented feat for a film starring debutants. The film has crossed Rs 150 cr in just 6 days and is on track to close Week 1 at around Rs 175 cr – a monumental achievement… With no major competition this Friday, #Saiyaara is sure to post a massive number in Weekend 2 as well.”
 
Adarsh concluded his post with a question on every industry watcher’s mind. “₹200 cr will be crossed comfortably before Weekend 2 concludes, and with ₹300 cr well within reach, the big question now is: Can #Saiyaara hit ₹400 cr?” 

Saiyaara box office collection: Day-wise

Saiyaara box office collection Day 1 (1st Friday)- Rs 21.5 Cr -
Saiyaara box office collection Day 2 (1st Saturday)- Rs 26 Cr
Saiyaara box office collection Day 3 (1st Sunday)- Rs 35.75 Cr
Saiyaara box office collection Day 4 (1st Monday)- Rs 24 Cr
Saiyaara box office collection Day 5 (1st Tuesday)- Rs 25 Cr
Saiyaara box office collection Day 6 (1st Wednesday)- Rs 21.5 Cr
Saiyaara box office collection Day 7 (1st Thursday)- Rs 19 Cr
Saiyaara box office collection Week 1 Collection- Rs 172.75 Cr
Saiyaara box office collection Day 8 (1st Friday)- Rs 6.63 Cr  
Total Indian box office collection- Rs 179.38 Cr.

Saiyaara box office 'occupancy' rates

The largest number of screenings has been reported in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi NCR. Excellent ticket sales are also being recorded in places like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. 
 
Jaipur and Lucknow are the top ticket sellers in tier-2 and tier-3 regions. Occupancy rates on Thursday, July 24, stood at an average of 31.43 per cent across theatres:
 
Morning Shows: 19.74 per cent 
Afternoon Shows: 33.08 per cent 
Evening Shows: 32.81 per cent 
Night Shows: 40.08 per cent 

About the Saiyaara cast and plot 

Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, is about love and loss. The plot centres on Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a young writer with early-onset Alzheimer's disease, and Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring musician.
 

 

 

More From This Section

OTT Releases July last week 2025

OTT Releases This Week 2025: Mandala Murders, Rangeen, Ronth and more

DJ Snake India tour 2025

DJ Snake returns to India with a six-city tour; know dates and more

Photos: Pocket Films

Micro dramas are all the rage, but their ability to make money is a mysterypremium

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

Netflix drops spine-chilling teaser for All of Us Are Dead Season 2

Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'

Saiyaara strikes a chord with GenZ, likely to gross ₹200-300 crore

Topics : Indian Box Office Bollywood box office Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon