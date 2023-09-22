Salman Khan attends trailer launch of Gippy Grewal's 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan'

Reeling from the thrilling success of his past theatrical release 'Carry On Jatta 3', Punjabi actor/singer and producer Gippy Grewal and the group of his upcoming release 'Maujaan hi Maujaan' uncovered a thrilling trailer at a private event in Mumbai.

Adding a pinch of excitement with his attendance at the trailer launch, Bollywood actor Salman Khan graced the event, showing more proof of his generosity with regards to promoting and embracing the affection for regional films.

Gippy Grewal on Trailer launch event Grewal informed ANI that he welcomed famous Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan not exclusively to boost the reach of his film trailers but to raise the popularity of Punjabi film industry with such cooperative efforts with Bollywood superstars.

Gippy stated that, “Bollywood industry is very much supporting the Punjabi cinema. I always believe that if any industry has to grow then efforts have to be made. You’ve to go to places where people don’t know you and promote the film. Last time we came here, Aamir Khan launched our trailer, a lot of people watched it just because of him".

He further added that, "So this time our trailer was launched by Salman Khan, so now because of him a lot of people will watch our trailer. So when the content is right then it has to be promoted through the right person, then the reach of that film gets better.”

Salman Khan at Gippy Grewal's 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' trailer launch Salman at the trailer launch event commented on how the yardstick of box-office success is beyond being merely a part of the 100-crore club. He stated, “I think the 100 crores concept has become a thing of the past now. We must all aim for box-office successes worth 1000 crores, (laughs). But, to be honest, I feel it’s high-time that all Indian films of all languages should do good business.”

Salman was asked by the media if he would ever star in a Punjabi film, he replied that, “Yes, why not. I’d like to do a film in Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam. These divides don’t exist anymore. When I started my career, I worked with some of the best talents from Punjab. I’m happy to see that their cinema is now flourishing and people are shifting to Punjabi films more.”

Launch event: Movie Talk

'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' is a Punjabi film that tells the tale of three brothers and one sister who hunts for love. They have to face stigma because of their disabilities. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal. The film is set to release on October 20, and it was earlier scheduled to release on September 8.

On the other hand, Salman Khan's recent release on Eid, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was a flop. His next film, Tiger 3, will be released this year on Diwali. It also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, with superstar Shah Rukh Khan appearing in a guest appearance.