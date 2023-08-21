Salman Khan new 'bald' look leaving fans shocked, speculation of new film

Bollywood actor Salman Khan left his fans shocked and amazed as he walked out on Sunday night, wearing his new look. The Bigg Boss host was seen in Mumbai, carrying his bald look completely in style as he exited his vehicle with his security following close behind.

The star was wearing an all-black outfit as he made it inside the venue. For the unversed, Salman Khan was last seen in a bald look for the film 'Tere Naam' in the year 2003.

Salman Khan new 'bald' look: Insights Salman Khan who is preparing for the upcoming Tiger 3 movie was spotted going to a party in Mumbai on August 20. Pictures of the superstar are going viral as he showed up in a fresh 'bald' look at the party. Fans are now guessing that Salman's new look is for Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar's film. In the meantime, sources claim that KJo and Vishnu Vardhan's next is in the front-runner to be Salman's next after Tiger 3.

“Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place. This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months,” a source claimed.

The report also mentions that, "It’s a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. This would be Vishnu Vardhan’s second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah. The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never-seen-before action blocks have been planned for this one."