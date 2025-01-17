Emergency box office Day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer off to a slow start

According to early estimates, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited political drama "Emergency" has had a slow start at the box office. Although her directorial efforts generated a lot of excitement, the film's premiere has fallen short of expectations. Emergency presents a compelling drama with a storyline set against a crucial point in Indian history.

Nevertheless, it appears that the movie has not drawn in viewers as much as was anticipated during its premiere. Ranaut's bold character was much anticipated by fans, but the reaction has been underwhelming so far. Whether word of mouth can change the situation remains to be seen.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 1

For many actors, including Kangana, the post-pandemic era has been a curse. The actress had several successful films to her credit before the COVID-19 pandemic, and her films also had some openers. But for a variety of reasons, she has lost her charisma after COVID-19, and her releases have been utterly ignored by the public.

Emergency has started at the box office more slowly than anticipated and the experts think it could be because Kangana Ranaut kept a low profile when promoting the movie. It was partially expected that the first day would open slowly due to the lack of promotion. The movie is expected to make just about Rs 1-2 crores on its opening day, according to media reports. As more people watch the political thriller, it is unclear if the movie's momentum will increase.

Emergency Box Office collection

The film, hitting theatres after months of delays, has made about Rs 0.15 Cr India net on its first day so far, according to Sacnilk. Nevertheless, based on advance ticket sales, the movie is anticipated to pick up steam throughout the day and turn into one of Kangana's best openings since COVID-19. Before the epidemic, Ranaut's films had successful premieres and notable box office performances.

However, because they have failed to appeal to the broader public, her recent releases have performed poorly at the box office. "Emergency" might follow a similar path, industry observers predict. Even though the film has barely reached Rs 1 lakh, its opening day collection in India is predicted to reach Rs 2-3 crore net. If the film can pick up speed, it will surpass Tejas, which earned Rs 1.25 crore at its 2023 release.

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’: Story Talk

Emergency was released today, January 17, under the direction and co-production of Kangana Ranaut. The film explores the 21 months of political unrest that lasted from 1975 to 1977.

Apart from Kangana in the lead role of Indira Gandhi, actor Mahima Chaudhary plays Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade, a teenage Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the late Satish Kaushik plays Jagjivan Ram, and Milind Soman plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’: The prediction

On this Cinema Lovers Day, January 17, the film opens, and some cinemas are offering discounted tickets. Kangana wrote, "Watch Emergency at Rs 99." on her account. This strategy is expected to boost box office attendance and ticket sales to a certain extent.

Emergency has the most reservations in advance, though, and the competition may affect its overall earnings. Despite a slow start, the film's pre-sales figures have topped those of its rival "Azaad," which stars debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. However, the overall pre-sales for both films remain low.