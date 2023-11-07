Salman Khan's Tiger 3: The movie has sold over 2.27 lakh advance tickets

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to start with a record-breaking opening day in the theatres. The movie started selling tickets on Sunday, and according to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie has sold over 2 lakh 27 thousand tickets so far, and out of these around 2 lakh 18 thousand tickets were sold only in the Hindi belt.

The report added that the movie has collected around 6.48 crore from selling 9558 shows across India. Maharashtra state has the highest number of shows (1857) where it has collected around Rs 1.17 crore, Gujarat has the second highest number of shows (1756), where it has collected Rs 53.11 lakhs. Delhi comes third with 943 shows.

The movie has crossed the advanced collection record of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and it has become the fifth highest-earning movie from the advance sale of tickets. The Maneesh Sharma directorial, Tiger 3, is only behind Jawan, Pathaan, Adipurush, and Gadar 2.

What do trade experts say about Tiger 3 advance booking? Speaking with PTI, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the movie is hitting theatres on Sunday, on Diwali Day, when Laxmi puja is happening in the evening, so people might go on Monday for a current booking. He added that it is too early to say anything, and will get more clarity closer to the release.

PVR INOX Limited, Executive Director, Kumar Bijli, believes that the movie might cross Rs 200 crore on its opening weekend, due to the long festive weekend. He added, "Despite the movie releasing on Diwali day, we have already generated advance ticket sales of 100,000 tickets, including 60,000 for the 1st day. Considering the huge fan following of Salman Khan across the country, and with its dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, the movie has been able to attract audience attention beyond the Hindi belt."

About Tiger 3 The movie is a sequel to Salman Khan's 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The movie is 'UA' certified, and along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, it also stars Revathi, Vishal Jethwa, Ridhi Dogra, Ranvir Shorey, and Kumud Mishra. According to some reports, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan can also appear in cameo roles as Kabir Singh and Pathaan.