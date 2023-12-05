Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie continues to struggle

Despite a good story and strong performance, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur has failed to make a significant impact at the box office. The Meghna Gulzar directorial collected only Rs 3.50 crore on Day 4, reported industry tracker sacnilk.

The key reason behind the low box office collection of Sam Bahadur is the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which has shattered several box office records and minted over Rs 240 crore after four days of its release. The two movies were released around the same time.

On the other hand, Sam Bahadur touched the double-digit mark only once, i.e., on Sunday, when it garnered Rs 10.3 crore. The movie so far has collected 29.05 crore net in India after four days, reported sacnilk.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5 Sam Bahadur is expected to earn close to Rs 2 crore on day 5. This will become the lowest collection on any day so far. Despite getting a better review than the Animal movie, Sam Bahadur fails to attract an audience to theatres.

People are praising Vicky Kaushal for his strong acting who did his best again. According to sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 40.3 crore worldwide.

The movie is a tribute to Sam Manekshaw, a legendary Army General and India's first Field Marshal, who has an illustrious career shaping India's border. He served the Indian army for four decades and fought five wars that started with World War II.