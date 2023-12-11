Home / Entertainment / Animal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir movie close to 450 crore mark

Animal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir movie close to 450 crore mark

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal movie continues its spectacular business at the box office. The movie has collected over 430 crore so far and is still going strong

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal continues its dominance at the box office even after 10 days. Despite being one of the most controversial movies of 2023, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has collected over 430 crore net in India.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The movie also features Tripti Dimir, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra in supporting roles. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Animal Box Office Collection Day 10
The movie managed to collect Rs 37 crore on Day 10 (2nd Sunday), taking the total earnings of the movie to Rs 432.58 crore, as per industry tracker sacnilk. 


The worldwide earnings of the movie stand at Rs 660 crore, and with the current trends, the movie is fast approaching 700 crore. Animal was released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed Animal, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent. The movie showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. 

ALSO READ: 'The Archies' movie review: Vapid nostalgia that misses political nuances

The movie is also facing criticism for its graphically violent content and “plain misogynism,” which showed the troubled father-son relationship between Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's characters. 

Animal day-wise collection
Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 63.8 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 66.27 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 71.46 Cr
Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 43.96 Cr 
Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 37.47 Cr
Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 30.39 Cr 
Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 24.23 Cr 
Week 1 Collection ₹ 337.58 Cr 
Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 22.95 Cr 
Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 34.74 Cr
Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 37.00 Cr 
Total ₹ 432.27 Cr

About Animal Movie
Animal is an action-drama movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also co-wrote the screenplay along with Pranay Reddy Vanga and Saurabh Gupta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.


The movie was released on December 1, 2023, and its running time is around 201 minutes which makes it one of the longest movies in India. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Also Read

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

SRK's Jawan sets box office on fire, earns Rs 200 cr globally in two days

Leo movie OTT release date confirm; here's when and where to watch

Jawan box office collection Day 1: SRK's Jawan marks history, beats Pathaan

'The Archies' movie review: Vapid nostalgia that misses political nuances

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood passes away after long battle with cancer

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie continues to struggle

Animal Movie Collection Day 5: Animal continues its roar at the box office

Dunki trailer out: SRK-Hirani's comedy-drama all set to entertain audience

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBox officeRanbir KapoorHindi moviesBollywoodEntertainment

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story