Home / Entertainment / Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning box office collection Day 11

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning box office collection Day 11

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is doing great business in the Indian market and eyeing to surpass its 2023 predecessor, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which is the final instalment of the Mission Impossible series, is doing phenomenal business in the Indian market. The movie has minted ₹75 crore after 10 days in the country. 
 
Indian fans are turning out in large numbers to bid farewell to Tom Cruise’s legendary character, Ethan Hunt. The film opened to a spectacular response, collecting around ₹33.5 crore in its first two days and closing its opening weekend with a solid ₹54.4 crore haul.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Day 11 

The movie’s collection is likely to drop further on Day 11 (Tuesday). At the time of writing, Mission Impossible had minted around Rs 0.21 crore so far, which might go up by the end of the day.
 
 
While collections dipped slightly on Day 7 with earnings of Rs 3.9 crore, the second weekend brought renewed energy. The film grossed approximately Rs 7 crore on its second Saturday, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday. However, the second Monday saw a slowdown, with collections dropping to around Rs 2.75 crore, bringing the film’s estimated total to Rs 75.3 crore.
 
The collections dipped on Day 7 (Friday) when it made Rs 3.9 crore, however, the movie gained its momentum back when it minted Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.25 crore on Day 8 (Saturday) and Day 9 (Sunday).

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning reported its lowest collection in the Indian market on Day 9, which is the second Monday for the movie, and managed to earn around Rs 2.75 crore only, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 75.3 crore.
 
The Tom Cruise-starrer has so far done impressive business, but it is still trailing behind its 2023 predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which has made Rs 80.6 crore in its opening week and ended up earning Rs 110.3 crore over a 9-week run.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning day-wise collection

  • Day 1 [1st Saturday] ₹ 16.5 Crore
  • Day 2 [1st Sunday] ₹ 17 Crore
  • Day 3 [1st Monday] ₹ 5.75 Crore
  • Day 4 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 5.75 Crore
  • Day 5 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 4.75 Crore
  • Day 6 [1st Thursday] ₹ 4.65 Crore
  • Week 1 Collection ₹ 54.4 Crore
  • Day 7 [1st Friday] ₹ 3.9 Crore
  • Day 8 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 7 Crore
  • Day 9 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 7.25 Crore
  • Day 10 [2nd Monday] ₹ 2.45 Crore
  • Day 11 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 0.21 Crore -
  • Total ₹ 75.21 Crore

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collection worldwide

The film is performing exceptionally well in international markets. It posted a record-breaking $63 million at the US box office, surpassing the opening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Internationally, the film has amassed an estimated $127 million, while strong summer turnout in the domestic market continues to drive momentum. The global box office total now stands at an impressive $204 million.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

